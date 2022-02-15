Russia speaks of continued diplomatic effort to reduce tension in Ukraine – International

Even with Russian warships participating in military exercises off the Ukrainian coast in Black Sea and with the United States warning of the imminent risk of Russian troops attacking the neighboring country from different directions, the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrovrecommended to the president Vladimir Putin to keep the doors open for negotiations with the West. According to Lavrov, the possibility of a diplomatic resolution to the crisis is “far from being exhausted” and he called for intensified talks with the leaders of the nato.

In a televised – and apparently scripted – meeting with Putin on Monday, the Russian chancellor said he supported continuing negotiations with the West on the “security guarantees” that the Russia has been demanding of the US and its NATO allies.

“I believe our possibilities are far from exhausted,” Lavrov said, referring to Russia’s negotiations with the West. “I would propose to continue and intensify them.”

Putin simply replied, “Good.”

The nationally televised meeting was a sign that Russia might continue to use the threat of an invasion of Ukraine to try to squeeze diplomatic concessions from the West, rather than resorting to immediate military action.

Since the beginning of the current escalation of hostilities, Moscow has had as its main demand a written guarantee that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO. In addition, the Kremlin also requested the withdrawal of Western forces from all of Eastern Europe – the former Soviet Union’s zone of influence.

The US and NATO formally rejected these demands but indicated that several areas – including nuclear weapons control and limits on military exercises – were open for negotiation, but the Kremlin did not formally respond.

Putin has again opposed what he calls “the endless and very dangerous expansion of NATO to the East”, but he supported Lavrov’s conclusion on the need to keep the dialogue open, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the port. -voice of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov.

At the televised meeting, Putin asked Lavrov if he had prepared a draft response to proposals that the United States and NATO presented last month. The chancellor said he prepared a 10-page response, without offering details.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin will announce when Russia presents its formal response, and that Putin will decide whether the contents of the document will be made public.

As massive Russian military exercises continued to take place in Belarus, the Black Sea, southern Russia and other parts of the country, Putin also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who said some of the exercises were coming to an end. and others would be completed “in the near future”.

Russian troops also participated in movements in Transnistria, Moldova’s breakaway region that borders Ukraine – bringing an apparent siege to the country, with troops to the north, south and east.

The meeting with the main advisers in the diplomatic and military areas comes after a weekend of pressure for Moscow. On Saturday, Putin heard threats from US President Joe Biden who said “fast” and “costly” sanctions would be applied to Russia in the event of an invasion. The Russian president also had a summit with French leader Emmanuel Macron, who called for the continuation of diplomatic channels. To the French president, Putin complained about the American “provocations” about the crisis in Ukraine.

Since the end of last week, Moscow has repeatedly denied that it is preparing to invade Ukraine, especially after US officials said the advance of Russian troops towards Kiev was “imminent” – which the Kremlin called “the pinnacle of of American hysteria”.

diplomatic route

Further rounds of diplomatic negotiations will take place throughout the week. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has a meeting scheduled with Putin this Wednesday, the 16th, the same date that Italian Foreign Minister Luigi de Maio meets with Lavrov. President Jair Bolsonaro will also be in Moscow on Wednesday, but he is not expected to talk about global security issues – the Brazilian delegation is expected to mainly address bilateral issues, such as the fertilizer crisis.

Before arriving in Moscow, however, the two representatives of European Union stopover in Kiev, in a way to balance the agenda in the face of the crisis. Scholz met with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyon Monday, and said there were “no sensible reasons” for the concentration of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, calling for more dialogue.

Scholz urged Moscow to “take clear steps to ease current tensions”, saying Ukraine’s sovereignty is non-negotiable. He said that NATO expansion is currently “not on the agenda”, adding that the fact that it was being discussed when “it wasn’t possible” was challenging.

Zelensky said he and Scholz discussed steps to continue negotiations to try to revive the peace process in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry scrapped any commitments on its goal of joining NATO and called for security guarantees to prevent a Russian invasion, amid warnings from US officials that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine at any time. anytime.

Peskov said that if Ukraine withdrew its offer to join the alliance, it could alleviate some of Russia’s security concerns. Moscow insists Ukraine’s membership of the alliance is a “red line” that would threaten its security – while Kiev argues it poses no threat to Russia and is seeking membership to ensure its security.

“It would certainly be [a retirada do pedido de adesão] a step that would substantially advance the formulation of a more meaningful response to Russia’s concerns,” Peskov said.

In Kiev, Ukrainian officials clarified comments by the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadim Pristaiko. He caused confusion on Sunday when he told the BBC that Ukraine might be willing to “contemplate” withdrawing its membership offer to avoid a catastrophic war.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “the key issue for our country is the issue of security guarantees.” He added: “Without a doubt, the best guarantee would be Ukraine’s immediate admission to NATO.”

In a new interview with the BBC this Monday, the ambassador tried to clarify his point. “We are not members of NATO at the moment, and in order to avoid war, we are ready for many concessions, and that is what we are doing in our talks with the Russians,” he said. But he also said his comment had nothing to do with Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, which is written into the country’s constitution.

While Kiev continues to push for membership, Ukraine is unlikely to join the bloc anytime soon. President Biden said last June that the country has a long way to go to meet NATO standards, including progress in fighting corruption./ NYT, W.POST, AFP, REUTERS, AP.