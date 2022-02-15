Russia v Ukraine: Russians announce withdrawal of troops from Ukraine border

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Russia v Ukraine: Russians announce withdrawal of troops from Ukraine border 6 Views

A Russian tank fires with a cannon while taking part in a joint exercise of the Belarusian and Russian Armed Forces

Credit, EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense

photo caption,

Some training continues, such as a large joint exercise between Russia and Belarus, which is due to end on February 20.

Russia said on Tuesday it was withdrawing some of its troops from the border with Ukraine after an escalation in troop deployments sparked fears of an invasion.

The Russian Defense Ministry said large-scale exercises continued, but some units were returning to their bases.

The government did not say how many soldiers are leaving the border and it is not yet clear whether this will ease tensions.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the Ukrainian border. Russia denies planning an attack.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

CD Projekt RED shows off gameplay on PS5

Earlier, Microsoft let slip that Cyberpunk 2077 would arrive on the Xbox Series later this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved