Russia v Ukraine: Russians announce withdrawal of troops from Ukraine border

5 hours ago

Credit, EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense photo caption, Some training continues, such as a large joint exercise between Russia and Belarus, which is due to end on February 20.

Russia said on Tuesday it was withdrawing some of its troops from the border with Ukraine after an escalation in troop deployments sparked fears of an invasion.

The Russian Defense Ministry said large-scale exercises continued, but some units were returning to their bases.

The government did not say how many soldiers are leaving the border and it is not yet clear whether this will ease tensions.

More than 100,000 Russian troops are concentrated on the Ukrainian border. Russia denies planning an attack.

A Russian Defense Ministry statement reported by local media says the government is withdrawing some of the troops carrying out exercises in military districts on the Ukrainian border.

“Various combat training exercises […] were conducted as planned,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Some training continues, such as a large joint exercise between Russia and Belarus, which is due to end on February 20.

Whether Russian action will be enough to allay fears of an invasion remains to be seen. The US warned that a Russian invasion could happen at any time.

Russia has been seeking assurances that Ukraine will not be allowed to join the Western NATO military alliance. But the US and its allies gave no such assurance.

Following the Russian announcement, a British government source said London was waiting to see the size of the withdrawal to see if it was significant.

“February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day when Western war propaganda failed. They were dishonored and destroyed without a single shot being fired,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts to avoid conflict continued on Tuesday, with a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Scholz will likely repeat the warning that Russia will face tough sanctions if it invades Ukraine.

The German leader has faced criticism for his response to tensions. He is not expected to prevent the activation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will take Russian gas to Western Europe, contrary to US President Joe Biden’s assertion that the pipeline will be stopped if Russia invades.

After being criticized for a slow response to the crisis, Scholz met with the Ukrainian president in Kiev on Monday, saying there was “no reasonable justification” for the Russian military buildup.

On Monday, US and UK leaders said not all hope of a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis was lost, but warned that the situation remained fragile.

In a 40-minute phone call, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson agreed that a deal was still possible, despite mixed warnings about impending Russian military action.

Different nations have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine, and the US has said air strikes could begin “at any moment”.

But in the call, Biden and Johnson said there was still a “crucial window” for diplomacy and for Russia to back off its threats to Ukraine, according to a statement issued by Downing Street.

“Leaders stressed that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage to both Russia and the world,” the statement said.

Johnson reportedly said the UK was prepared to do whatever it could to help, to which Biden replied: “We’re not going anywhere without you buddy.”

Johnson is due to hold a special meeting on Tuesday to discuss the UK’s response to the crisis.