Russia will only invade Ukraine if provoked, says ambassador

“We will not invade Ukraine unless we are provoked to do so,” said Chizhov, who has represented Russia in Brussels since 2005.

“If the Ukrainians launch an attack against Russia, it shouldn’t be surprising if we fight back. Or if they start blatantly killing Russian citizens from anywhere, in Donbass or anywhere else,” he added, referring to the eastern region of Ukraine. where pro-Russian separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.

Chizhov warned that a Ukrainian “provocation” could prompt the Kremlin to act.

“What I mean by provocation is that they can organize an incident against the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass, provoke them and then hit them with all their strength, thus provoking a reaction from Russia to avoid a humanitarian disaster on its borders. “, he added.

The presence of more than 100,000 Russian troops concentrated on the Ukrainian border raises fears of the beginning of a major conflict in Europe.