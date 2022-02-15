Russian attack could happen this Wednesday, says Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday (14) that he was informed that the Russian attack on the country is scheduled for next Wednesday (16) and therefore established the “Day of Ukrainian Unity” for it. date.







“We have been told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make Unity Day. I have already signed the relevant decree. On this day, we will hang national flags, put up blue and yellow ribbons and show our unity to the whole world,” he said, in a video message to Ukrainians.

It is worth remembering that on the same day, President Vladimir Putin will meet the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in Moscow. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ planning, the president should arrive in Russian territory this Tuesday. Among the appointments, is the reception of the head of the Kremlin at the airport and a formal meeting hours later.

In addition, Bolsonaro will have meetings with politicians from the Duma, the Russian Lower Parliament, and also with local businessmen. The main item on the agenda will be to debate the supply of fertilizers for national agriculture.

Zelensky explained that he was informed by the United States that February 16 will be the day of the Russian invasion, but added that “it is not the first time” that this date has been mentioned.

“Our country is stronger than ever,” he said, inviting the entire population to “wave the Ukrainian flags and wear the national colors.” “We will make February 16 the day of unity,” he emphasized.

The Ukrainian president assured that the local government also knows “clearly where the foreign army is near our borders, their numbers, their locations, their equipment and their plans”.

During his speech, the leader emphasized that he wants peace and wants to resolve all issues exclusively through negotiations, in addition to praising the army itself, “stronger than eight years ago”.

Yesterday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, in an interview with CNNwhich the United States believes Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, but still hopes diplomatic solutions will be found.

The Russian government has not yet commented on the situation, but has claimed that it does not intend to invade the neighboring country. According to Western intelligence agencies, around 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the border with Ukraine.