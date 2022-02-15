Sailboats can be seen at the Pier Mauá pier

posted on 02/14/2022 15:51

The sailing ships participating in the Brazilian stage of the Velas Latinoamerica 2022 event, which runs until February 20, may be contemplated by the public. The visits will take place until the 19th at the Pier Mauá pier, in the central region of Rio de Janeiro.

To avoid agglomerations, the visit to the docking pier of ships can only be done with prior appointment through the link. Five visiting hours were defined per day, from 1 pm to 5:50 pm, lasting 50 minutes. There will be no visitation inside the ships.

The event, which takes place every four years, brings together ships from seven countries in the Americas (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay and Mexico). Brazil is the host country of the fourth edition of Velas Latinoamerica and its representative is the sailing ship Cisne Branco.

According to the Brazilian Navy, the event is part of the commemorations of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil, which will be on September 7 this year.

The Brazilian stage began yesterday (13) with the Naval Parade of the participating ships, which toured the coast of Rio de Janeiro and paraded along the beaches of Barra da Tijuca, São Conrado, Leblon, Ipanema and Copacabana.

In addition to the Brazilian Cisne Branco, those who passed along the shore of Rio could see the ships Libertad and Bernardo Houssay, from Argentina, Guayas, from Ecuador, Unión, from Peru, Capitán Miranda, from Uruguay, and 20 de Julio, from Colombia. The Mexican ship Cuauhtémoc will not participate in the Brazilian stage of the event.

In favor of the environment, the crew of the ships will participate in an Ecological Journey on February 16, to contribute to the cleaning of the waters (Regata Ecológica) and beaches (Clean Up Day) of Guanabara Bay.

The activities will end on the 20th, with the Farewell Naval Parade, when the ships will proceed to their next destination, in Montevideo, Uruguay. During the four-month nautical event, the sailing ships will visit important cities and ports in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Curaçao and Mexico.