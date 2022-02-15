Samsung confirms the definitive end of the Galaxy Note | Cell

Samsung has made official the definitive end of the Galaxy Note, one of the most desired devices of the brand. In 2021, the South Korean giant had already revealed that it would not launch a new version of the device that year, which left the doors open in case it decided to produce it again in the future. However, in the last week, the chief executive of the area of ​​mobile devices, TM Roh, confirmed that the line will be definitively discontinued.

The decision is related to a strategic change in the manufacturer’s smartphone business. Normally, the Note line was launched in the second half of the year. The idea now is for the calendar to focus on the S line at the beginning of the year and on the folding models at the end of the year.

🔎 Obsolescence? Samsung rejects thesis with new cell phone policy

2 of 4 Galaxy Note line will be officially discontinued by Samsung — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Note line will be officially discontinued by Samsung — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

At this point, Samsung’s strategy should focus on the high-end segment. In an interview with Bloomberg, he said the pandemic has resulted in an increase in searches for high-end cell phones, as consumers have come to rely more on smartphones. One of the manufacturer’s big bets should be folding devices, especially after the success of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

For the executive, this cell phone format represents a great differentiation in the market, including in relation to the competitor Apple. The idea is that the foldables can grow and that the company will add one or two more new types of smartphones to the portfolio in the coming years.

In recent times, Samsung has faced factory closures, lockdowns in some cities and supply chain disruptions such as microchip shortages. To overcome these challenges, the South Korean company had to reformulate its business strategy, which may help explain the new launch schedule.

3 of 4 Galaxy Z Flip 3 seen from the side — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy Z Flip 3 seen from the side — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

The decision now does not mean the complete extinction of the Galaxy Note. According to Roh, the idea is for the company to discontinue the line, but expand the Note experience, including the S Pen stylus and other elements in new smartphones.

Proof of this is the recently launched Galaxy S22 Ultra, which arrived last week with the look and feel of a Galaxy Note. With that, the executive said that the initial demand from operators and retailers for the S22 line was double-digit percentage higher compared to last year.

The Ultra version is the first of the S line to come with a built-in stylus, in addition to having less rounded corners and a “square” design. The phone has a 6.8-inch screen with Quad HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a quad camera of up to 108 megapixels, up to 12 GB of RAM and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Qualcomm) processor.

4 of 4 Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with S-Pen and design from the Note line — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with S-Pen and Note line design — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Samsung is expected to expand the so-called “Note experience” to other devices in the ecosystem, such as laptops and tablets. It is worth remembering that the line has always positioned itself as an alternative for those seeking productivity, better performance in professional activities and creativity.

Another big bet by the South Korean giant should be devices based on artificial intelligence and augmented reality. The executive says that the objective is to guarantee a leadership position in the segment.