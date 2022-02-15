Samsung presents Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra in Brazil; see the prices

Less than a week after the global launch of the new top-of-the-line cell phones, Samsung made official the arrival in Brazil of the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models, in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (15). As has been known since last week, smartphones that arrive in the country have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. TudoCelular followed the presentation and now details the highlights.

The Galaxy S22 family has looks that can be separated into two groups. One of them consists of the base device and the Plus, which deliver a more similar appearance to their predecessors, due to the rounded edges and camera block that slides to the side. The Ultra is inspired by the defunct Note series, with its straighter lines and built-in S Pen. In construction, now the three have glass in the rear, in addition to Armor Aluminum throughout the body. The biometric reader follows under the screen, while the notch follows in the shape of a hole in the screen, to house the front camera.

The main technical specifications are composed of the Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen – 6.1 (S22), 6.6 (Plus) or 6.8 (Ultra) inches – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, 8 GB of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 (Ultra) GB of internal storage. The battery has 3,700 (S22), 4,500 (Plus) or 5,000 (Ultra) mAh. The operating system is Android 12, under the One UI 4 interface. The camera set has three sensors in the two more modest models, with a 50 MP main, a 12 MP ultrawide and a 10 MP telephoto. The Ultra has a different primary camera of 108 MP and a second telephoto lens of 10 MP with 10 times optical zoom. The front lens has 10 MP on the first two and 40 MP on the last one.

















prices and availability





The Galaxy S22 family devices are open for pre-sale starting this Tuesday (15), with sales starting on February 22. The S22 and S22 Plus will have black, white, green and rosé colors, while the S22 Ultra will have the first three more wine options. If you purchase until March 20, 2022, you can win a Galaxy Watch 4 or five vouchers worth R$400 each – a total of R$2,000 – to spend on games at the Galaxy Store, by registering on the Samsung Para platform. You. You can also sign up for the promotion to win a Lolla Day ticket – for Lollapalooza Brasil – and a Galaxy Buds 2. Check the suggested prices for all models: Galaxy S22 with 128 GB: R$ 5,999

Galaxy S22 with 256 GB: R$ 6,499

Galaxy S22 Plus with 128 GB: R$ 6,999

Galaxy S22 Plus with 256 GB: R$ 7,499

Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256 GB: R$ 9,499

Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512 GB: R$ 10,499

What did you think of the prices of the new Galaxy S22 in Brazil? Comment with us!

