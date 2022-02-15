“São Paulo defenders have to be heroes in the Ceni system”, says Arnaldo – 02/14/2022

With a saving goal by Calleri in the 45th minute of the second half, São Paulo beat Ponte Preta 2-1, yesterday (13), in the sixth round of Paulistão. It was the second hard-fought victory for Tricolor after a limp start to competition.

In Posse de Bola #202, journalist Arnaldo Ribeiro says that São Paulo fans should prepare for strong emotions in the season due to the game philosophy of coach Rogério Ceni.

“He will experience strong emotions all the time because this is Rogério’s idea of ​​the game, and he made it very clear after the match, after the epic victory, that he will not give up his convictions. I understand, but this is a conviction of the system of most applicable game for teams with great players, São Paulo is an ok team with some good players, it’s not a great team, which is you always propose the game against any opponent”, he says.

According to Arnaldo, in Ceni’s game proposal, defenders are very exposed and play all the time on the edge of error.

“The type of game in which possession of the ball is not always productive puts his team at risk all the time, where São Paulo defenders with Rogério’s system have to be heroes, build the game and play one-on-one,” he explains. .

In the commentator’s opinion, the victory in the struggle against Ponte was important not only for São Paulo to reach the second position of group B, but mainly to boost Ceni’s morale at Morumbi.

“In addition to the result, the two consecutive victories, there is a question of a change in the command aspect, which Rogério seems to have in his hand again, the command of the team and the club.”

