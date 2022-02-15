SBT broadcasts a game live today; see the details

Credit: Reproduction

The Champions League returns this Tuesday (15) with the start of the knockout stage and the dispute of the first round of the round of 16 of the tournament of the most important clubs in the world. The day’s round includes two of the 16 games of the phase, and SBT, which has the broadcasting rights to show the competition on open TV, will show a Champions League match live which promises strong emotions and is appointed as the most awaited of this phase.

SBT will broadcast the match between PSG vs Real Madrid, with pre-match starting at 16:45 (Brasília time) – the ball will roll at 17:00. The broadcast will be narrated by Téo José, with comments by Mauro Beting and Mauro Cezar Pereira, while Nadine Basttos will be responsible for analyzing the refereeing of the match. The match will also be broadcast live on the SBT Sports website.

Without getting excited about the season despite having in its squad stars such as Neymar, Messi, Mbappé and Sergio Ramos, PSG will have the great challenge of eliminating the team with the most titles in the history of the competition and which has a multi-champion squad of the tournament.

To try to overcome the Spaniards, PSG must go to the field with: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes and Verratti; Di Maria, Messi and Mbappé. The Brazilian Neymar, recovered from injury, should start the game on the bench.

On the Real Madrid side, the highlight is the possible return of the duo Vinícius Jr and Karim Benzema – the French striker was out of the last few games to recover from a physical problem. Thus, coach Carlo Ancelotti should start the team with: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro and Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinícius Júnior.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS: PSG vs REAL MADRID (Champions League):

Date: February 15, 2022,

Time: 17h (from Brasilia)

Place: Parc des Princes, Paris (FRA)

Where to watch: SBT, TNT and HBO Max

PROBABLE SCALE:

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN: ships; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes; Danilo, Paredes and Verratti; Di Maria, Messi and Mbappé. Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro and Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinícius Júnior. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

🔥 Lionel Messi vs Real Madrid for Barcelona: 👕45 games, ⚽26 goals How will it be with the Paris jersey? 🤷‍♂️#UCL pic.twitter.com/RfVugYfuZW — UEFA.com in Portuguese (@UEFAcom_pt) February 14, 2022

Where to watch the Champions League Round of 16 first leg:

TUESDAY, 15th

• 17:00 – PSG vs Real Madrid

Where to watch: SBT, TNT and HBO Max

• 17H00 – Sporting v Manchester City

Where to watch: Space and HBO Max

WEDNESDAY, 16th

• 17:00 – Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Where to watch: TNT and HBO Max

• 17H00 – RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Where to watch: Space and HBO Max

TUESDAY, 22nd

• 17H00 – Chelsea vs Lille

Where to watch: SBT, TNT and HBO Max

• 17H00 – Villarreal vs Juventus

Where to watch: Space and HBO Max

WEDNESDAY, 23rd

• 17H00 – Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Where to watch: TNT and HBO Max

• 17H00 – Benfica vs Ajax

Where to watch: Space and HBO Max