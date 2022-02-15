Scholz says discussing Ukraine’s NATO membership ‘off the agenda’ | World

German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Ukraine’s eventual accession to NATO is “practically off the agenda” at the moment, and that it should not become the reason for a political crisis. of massive proportions and the growing military tension between Russia and the West.

The statement came after a nearly three-hour meeting between Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands to de-escalate the deployment of around 130,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine is a guarantee that the former Soviet republic, which in recent years has been moving closer politically and economically to the West , will not be admitted as a member of NATO.

Ukraine Will Persist on NATO Join, President Says; Russia sees possibility of agreement with Western countries

Russia vs Ukraine: What is NATO and what is its role in the crisis

“The issue of joining the alliance is practically non-existent, and therefore it is somehow peculiar that the Russian government is doing something that is practically not on the agenda to become the subject of major political problems,” Scholz said.

“That’s the challenge we’re facing right now: that something that’s not relevant at the moment is becoming an issue.”

The speech of the federal chancellor of the economic power and arms exporting country that is part of NATO, suggests difficulties with Ukraine’s claim to become a member of the military alliance, and constitutes a signal for Putin.

After the meeting with Scholz, Zelensky, for his part, said that his country will continue to seek membership in NATO, despite the irritation it causes in Russia and skepticism from some Western countries.

“Today, many journalists and many leaders are in a way suggesting to Ukraine that it is possible not to take risks, not to constantly mention the question of a future membership of the alliance, because these risks are associated with a reaction from Russia. on the path we choose.”

The Ukrainian head of state added that his country’s choice not to become a member of NATO “is not a signal coming from Ukraine” but from other nations.

After the meeting with Zelensky, Scholz also announced new German financial support for Ukraine, worth 150 million euros (about R$ 886 million), and which will accelerate the transfer of another 150 million euros related to a loan. previously formalized.

The German leader stressed that “no country in the world has financially supported Ukraine more intensively than Germany in the last eight years.” According to him, in this period Germany transferred around 2 billion euros to Ukraine, which would have contributed to the country becoming “more resilient and independent against foreign influence”.

“I can assure you that we are determined to continue this support,” Scholz said.

As for a request by Ukraine for Germany to authorize the export of arms to the country, Scholz only referred to the German law that restricts such exports to conflict areas.

Germany ready to apply sanctions

The German Social Democrat politician also said that Berlin expected Russia to accept a proposal from Western countries to hold security talks, that the buildup of Russian soldiers near the Ukrainian border was not understandable and that Moscow would face heavy sanctions if any. an invasion of Ukraine.

“We are ready at any time to make the necessary decisions. […] If Russia violates Ukraine’s territorial integrity again, we know what to do.” […] from Ukraine is non-negotiable for Germany.”

Scholz will meet with Putin this Tuesday in Moscow. The German Federal Chancellor said that in this conversation he will highlight the heavy economic consequences that Russia will face if it invades Ukraine, which could affect, among others, Russian banks and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, and US President Joe Biden urged US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country.

On Saturday, the German Foreign Ministry also advised German citizens to leave Ukraine, and announced the closure of its consulate in Donetsk, in the east of the country – the German embassy in Kiev remains open, at least for now.

Other countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Denmark, the Netherlands, South Korea, Latvia and Estonia have also asked their citizens to leave Ukraine.