Scientists Discover Strange Aspects of Earth’s Inner Core

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Scientists Discover Strange Aspects of Earth’s Inner Core 8 Views

The Earth’s core, the deepest part of our planet, is characterized by extremely high pressure and temperature. It consists of a liquid outer core and a solid inner core.







laboratory experiments

Highly diffusive light elements can affect seismic velocities, providing critical clues to understanding other mysteries in the inner core. The anisotropic structure (which varies with direction), attenuations of seismic waves and structural changes of the inner core during past decades can be rationalized in the superionic model considering the distribution and convection of these liquid elements in the inner core.

According to geophysicist Daniele Antonangeli, from the University of Sorbonne in Paris (France), who was not involved in this research, one aspect that is lacking is laboratory experiments that show how these combinations of elements behave under the conditions of the inner core. Such tests can help confirm that the simulations are correct. “The experimentalist inside me longs to see the experimental validation of this,” Antonangeli said.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Intel wants consumers to pay for additional features on aftermarket CPUs

The company will bring back much-criticized practice in the past Linux 5.18 won’t be released …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved