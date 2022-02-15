Scientists Discover Strange Aspects of Earth’s Inner Core

The Earth’s core, the deepest part of our planet, is characterized by extremely high pressure and temperature. It consists of a liquid outer core and a solid inner core.















laboratory experiments

Highly diffusive light elements can affect seismic velocities, providing critical clues to understanding other mysteries in the inner core. The anisotropic structure (which varies with direction), attenuations of seismic waves and structural changes of the inner core during past decades can be rationalized in the superionic model considering the distribution and convection of these liquid elements in the inner core.

According to geophysicist Daniele Antonangeli, from the University of Sorbonne in Paris (France), who was not involved in this research, one aspect that is lacking is laboratory experiments that show how these combinations of elements behave under the conditions of the inner core. Such tests can help confirm that the simulations are correct. “The experimentalist inside me longs to see the experimental validation of this,” Antonangeli said.