Scientists unravel mystery of ‘alien-like’ life deep in the Arctic

Abhishek Pratap 38 seconds ago News Comments Off on Scientists unravel mystery of ‘alien-like’ life deep in the Arctic 0 Views

  • Helen Briggs
  • BBC Environment Correspondent

dead sea sponges

Credit, Alfred Wegener Institute

photo caption,

Giant sponges survive on the remains of extinct animals in cold, deep waters near the North Pole

Scientists say they have solved the mystery of how giant sponges flourish in the deep, icy waters of the Arctic.

Marine sponges survive by feeding on the remains of worms and other extinct animals that died out thousands of years ago, they suggest.

Sponges are very simple ancient animals found in seas all over the world, from deep oceans to shallow tropical reefs.

They have been found living in large numbers and in impressive size at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Data transfer puts US companies on check

By decision of the French Data Protection Agency (CNIL), the use of Google Analytics in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved