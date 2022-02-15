see how to check forgotten money in banks

Since February 14th, the Central Bank has once again allowed the consultation of money forgotten in banks. Brazilians who have amounts receivable can schedule redemption dates using only the CPF.

In January, the Central Bank announced that there was a large sum forgotten in banks and released the consultation. However, at the time, the site did not withstand the strong demand, until Bacen declared that it would create a specific portal for the purpose.

The consultation of amounts receivable is now reopened through a specific website: https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/.

In this article, check out the step-by-step guide to check the forgotten values ​​and how the redemption issue will work:

How to check the amounts receivable

1st STEP: Check the CPF

Enter the values ​​receivable website and enter your CPF or CNPJ.

If you have amounts receivable, the system will indicate a date for scheduling to request the requested money.

If you no has no amount receivable, in addition to being described, the system will explain that you can check more later, if any amount is forgotten during this period.

2nd STEP: Create the registration on GOV.BR

If you have an amount receivable, Bacen will indicate a date to return and carry out the redemption. For this, you need to have a login on GOV.BR.

When registering GOV.BR, many were in doubt about the type of account: bronze, silver or gold. Each level features a different type of data security. At first, most is framed at the bronze level.

To level up, just access the GOV.BR application and check the conditions to increase. It is necessary to be at the silver or gold level to redeem the values.

For example, to buy the silver levelyou need:

Facial validation by the gov.br application to check your photo on the basis of the Driver’s License (CNH)

Validation of personal data via internet banking from an accredited bank

Validation of data with SIGEPE username and password, if the citizen is a federal public servant

All information is available in the app once the account is created.

STEP 3: Return on the scheduled date

On the date scheduled by Bacen, enter the portal again to perform the redemption. In the amounts receivable portal, the BC has already provided the expected redemption dates according to the date of birth, as follows:

STEP 4: Get the money

Ready! Once the redemption request is made on the scheduled date, the money will be transferred to your account via Pix, TED or DOC by the bank within 12 working days.

Mid-level jobs and BRL 9,000 salary

Meanwhile, across the country, there are several job opportunities that offer starting salaries up to R$9,000. They are public tenders for mid-level careers and they can be the opportunity for those who do not want to depend on the amounts receivable to loosen up in finances.

Below is a selection of some mid-level open calls with attractive starting salaries:

TCE RJ: Public tender notices were published by the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro for mid-level and higher-level positions. The mid-level position offers salaries of R$9,596.13. Interested parties must register for the day 4 to February 25, 2022. The tests are scheduled for 8/5/2022.

SUSEPE RS: The public tender for the Superintendence of Penitentiary Services was published (Susepe RS contest). Altogether, the contest offers 80 vacancies for mid-level and senior positions. Salaries for the mid-level position reach R$ 5,500. Registrations in 14th of January until February 16, 2022. Exams scheduled for March 27, 2022.

TJDFT: The TJDFT tender notice was published. Altogether, the contest offers 112 vacancies for mid-level and senior positions. Mid-level positions offer opportunities with salaries of BRL 7,591.36. Registrations in February 7 to March 14, 2022. The tests are scheduled for 5/29/2022.

SEFAZ AM: The notice was published Sefaz AM contest. In all, the contest offers 210 vacancies for middle and higher level positions. inscriptions of February 14, 2022 The March 14, 2022. The mid-level position offers salaries of R$5,000. The tests are scheduled for 7 and 8/5/2022.

