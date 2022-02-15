Sergeant sentenced to 14 years and 6 months for using FAB plane to transport cocaine | Federal District

The Military Justice of the Union (JMU) unanimously condemned, this Tuesday (15), Air Force sergeant Manoel Silva Rodrigues, for international drug trafficking. The penalty was set at 14 years and six months of imprisonment . The soldier was arrested in Seville, in Spainin 2019, when transporting 37 kilos of pure cocaine on a presidential entourage flight.

Rodrigues was tried by members of the Permanent Council of Justice, chaired by federal judge Frederico Magno de Melo Veras, and composed of another colonel and three captains of the Air Force. He can appeal the decision.

The sergeant must also pay a fine of 1,400 days, set at 1/30 of the minimum wage. The sentence already served by the soldier in Spain, where he is being held, will be deducted from the new conviction. He participated in the session, in Brasiliaremotely, but did not manifest.

In February 2020, Rodrigues was sentenced by the Spanish court to six years and one day in prison. In addition, he was sentenced to pay a fine of 2 million euros. He got a lesser sentence because he confessed to the crime (see further below).

During the session, which began at 9 am, representatives of the Public Ministry and the defense were heard. Then the board presented the votes.

Prosecutor Ednilson Pires, from the Military Public Prosecutor’s Office, stated that the sergeant acted with “boldness” when boarding the aircraft with the drug, without going through the weighing, and asked for a “severe” penalty.

“He didn’t expect that there would be problems with immigration and that he would have to undergo an x-ray. That’s what went wrong in the criminal enterprise,” he said.

Lawyer Thiago Diniz Seixas argued that the Drug Law does not apply to the military sphere, so the sergeant should be tried based on the Military Penal Code, which provides for a shorter sentence.

Judge Frederico Magno de Melo Veras rejected the thesis, stating that the drug was transported on an FAB plane, subject to military administration, by a military man on duty acting for his function. “I have no doubt that this is a military crime,” he said.

Regarding the crime, Veras stated that it is evident that this drug was taken from Brazil and the accused’s version is “unbelievable”. “I understand that materiality and authorship are proven.”

When he was sentenced in the European country, Rodrigues made a deal with the Spanish prosecutor and told the authorities that he “took advantage of his military status” to commit the crime. The sergeant also said that he would leave the drug in a shopping center in Seville.

Rodrigues said that it was the first time he transported drugs, but admitted that he used to resell in Brazil products purchased during his work trips, according to him, to supplement his salary.

Spanish prosecutors wanted a longer sentence for the eight-year-old sergeant, but agreed to reduce the time because Manoel Silva Rodrigues confessed to the crime.

In September 2020, the Spanish court denied a request for the transfer of the soldier. With the decision, he needs to serve his sentence in full in the European country.

Cocaine on the FAB plane: operation against drug trafficking blocks properties and money from investigated

After the discovery of cocaine in a plane belonging to the President’s entourage, the Federal Police (PF) began to investigate an international drug trafficking scheme on FAB planes. The operation, called “Fifth Column”, has already had at least five phases.

In February 2021, the PF started the first stage. In addition to the use of military aircraft for trafficking, investigators are investigating a money laundering scheme. At the time, 15 search and seizure warrants were executed.

A month later, the Court ordered the arrest of three other soldiers and the wife of Manoel Silva Rodrigues, for participating in the crimes. According to the Federal Police, those investigated were associated with the sergeant arrested in Spain, “in a stable and permanent way, for the practice of the crime of illicit drug trafficking”.

In relation to money laundering, the investigations point to “various strategies of the criminal group” to hide the assets obtained through drug trafficking, “especially the acquisition of vehicles and real estate with payments of high values ​​in cash”, said the PF.

In October of last year, officers arrested a suspect of threatening witnesses in the investigation. According to the PF, the prisoner is also identified as one of the leaders and financiers of the criminal scheme.

In December, the PF launched the fifth phase of the operation and carried out search and seizure warrants in Brasília and Florianópolis (SC). At this stage, the Federal Court determined the kidnapping and blocking of properties, R$ 3.6 million and two luxury vehicles. The target’s name was not released.