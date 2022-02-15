‘Shot in the chest to kill’ says widow of dead seller in front of boats in Niterói

Thais Oliveira Santos, widow of the candy salesman Iago Macedo dos Santos, 21, who died this Monday afternoon (14), said during her departure from the Niterói and São Gonçalo Homicide Police Station (DHNSG), that the police officer responsible for shooting, PM Carlos Arnaud Baldez Silva Júnior, had the intention to kill by shooting Iago.

With a box of candy and her husband’s documents in hand, Thais was very shaken by everything that happened, she said her world was falling apart. He didn’t commit any crime, he didn’t know that offering bullets was a crime,” she said.

Iago left home at dawn this Monday to sell products as usual on the boardwalk of the ferry terminal in Niterói. However, he got into a fight with a pedestrian and the police also got involved in the fight. A fight broke out and the agent who was off duty shot him killing him. Thais’ teenage son, who was present at the time, said that the PM shot him at point-blank range in the chest.

“At no time did he attack the man, he [o

policial] simply hit him in the chest and shot to kill, shot himself in the chest. My daughter will be two years old without her father and my life is falling apart,” said the widow.

Thais also says that while he went to get his partner’s belongings, the shooter walked freely around the DHNSG. She fears that perhaps the case will end without a proper punishment for the PM.