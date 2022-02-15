Sisu 2022: IFAM uses system to offer 410 vacancies for new students in AM | amazon

HOW SISU WORKS: 9 points the candidate needs to know to apply

The vacancies are for different areas, such as civil engineering, veterinary medicine, systems analysis and development and 15 other courses, for units of the institution in Manaus and Presidente Figueiredo.

Check the list of courses and vacancies below:

Food – 24 vacancies

Systems analysis and development – 24 vacancies

Biological Sciences – 24 vacancies

Industrial electronics – 20 vacancies

Civil engineering – 24 vacancies

Aquaculture engineering – 30 vacancies

Control and automation engineering – 20 vacancies

Software engineering – 20 vacancies

Mechanical engineering – 24 vacancies

Physics – 24 vacancies

Logistics – 20 vacancies

Mathematics – 24 vacancies

Industrial Mechatronics – 20 vacancies

Veterinary medicine – 20 vacancies

Chemical processes – 24 vacancies

Advertising production – 24 vacancies

Chemistry – 24 vacancies

Telecommunications systems – 20 vacancies

The vacancies and the units where the vacancies are available can be seen through the Sisu 2022 website. The public notice with details on the admission of new students to the institute is available on the IFAM website.

Federal University of Amazonas (UFAM)

The g1 contacted the Federal University of Amazonas (UFAM), to find out if the university should join the admission of new students through Sisu 2022, but got no response.

State University of Amazonas (UEA)

The University of the State of Amazonas (UEA) reported that it did not join the Sisu for the admission of new students in 2022. Admission to the university is made through its own entrance exam and through the Serial Ingress System (SIS)

The UEA entrance exams took place on Sunday (13) and this Monday (14). The SIS tests take place on Tuesday (15).

The process takes into account the candidates’ scores in Enem 2021 to select students who will study in public institutions. In addition to having taken the Enem, the candidate must have scored above zero in the newsroom to participate in the Sisu.

The candidate cannot have participated in the edition as a “trainer”, as is the case of students who have not completed high school. On February 9, the Ministry of Education (MEC) released the scores for the 2021 edition of the exam.

Registration: February 15th to 18th

Single call result: February 22

Enrollment or Academic Registration: February 23 to March 8

Expression of interest in joining the waiting list: February 22 to March 8

Waitlist results: from March 10