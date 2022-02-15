Sisu 2022: registration is open | education

Applications for the Unified Selection System ( Sisu ) from 2022 were opened this Tuesday (15), at the official program page. Candidates will have until Friday (18) to apply. (see calendar below).

The process takes into account the candidates’ scores in Enem 2021 to select students who will study in public institutions. In addition to having taken the Enem, the candidate must have taken grade greater than zero in the essay to participate in Sisu.

The candidate cannot have taken the Enem as a “trainee”, as is the case with students who have not completed high school. On February 9, the Ministry of Education (MEC) released the scores for the 2021 edition of the exam.

Enrollment: It is done exclusively over the internet, no fee charged .

It is done exclusively over the internet, . Deadline: The system is open from unbroken form during the enrollment period.

The system is open from during the enrollment period. Change: IT’S allowed the candidate, during the application period, to change his/her options course as many times as you see fit. Only the last confirmed registration will be considered valid.

IT’S course as many times as you see fit. Only the last confirmed registration will be considered valid. Receipt: At the end of the registration, the system allows the candidate to print your receipt .

To register with Sisu, the candidate needs to complete their login by clicking on the “Entrar com gov.br” button available on the Sisu page.

It is necessary, however, to stay attentive to the documents required by the institutions to effect the registration, in case of approval. This information will be available in the system at the time of registration.

HOW SISU WORKS: 9 points the candidate needs to know to apply

9 points the candidate needs to know to apply BACK TO CLASSES: questions and answers about the resumption