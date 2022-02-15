Site elects the 20 ugliest cities in the world (Brazil is on the list)

Talking about beauty is very complicated. They say that the concept of beauty is relative, even more so when we analyze destinations. For some, a particular place can be passionate; for others, a horror. As a polemic, the 4 Travel Advice Lovers website decided to make a list of the 20 ugliest cities in the world. The site took into account several criteria, such as the level of poverty, crime, traffic, pollution, among others. In the ranking, there are only medium to large cities.

Of course, many other cities without beautiful attractions and with serious problems should be part of this list or another longer one.

Guatemala City, Guatemala

The capital of Guatemala scares visitors away due to its high crime rate and its ugly and disorganized urbanization. There are abandoned buildings everywhere. But it is safety that plays a key role for tourism purposes: there are even areas that are highly discouraged, while those considered “safe” are very few and limited. Describing it like that, they seem like some places here in Brazil, don’t they?

São Paulo Brazil

A sea of ​​concrete. This is São Paulo, whose horizon is a tangle of buildings as far as the eye can see. Known to all of us Brazilians, most cities in the country also suffer from violence, pollution, traffic and floods. These negative points are highlighted by the publication of 4Travel Advice Lovers.

Continue reading on the website Melhores Destinos, partner of metropolises.