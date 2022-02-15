Six new ETF BDRs allow Brazilians to invest in international fixed income on the Exchange

There are new fixed income investment options available on B3 as of this Monday (14). Six new BDRs debuted today on the trading floor (Brazilian depositary receiptsreceipts of assets listed abroad) backed by international fixed income ETFs (index funds).

The ETFs replicated by the BDRs now traded on the Exchange are listed on the American markets. They were launched by the manager BlackRock, in partnership with B3, and are branded iShares. Initially, they will only be traded by qualified investors – who have financial investments of more than R$ 1 million.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The new assets allow investors to have exposure to a basket of US Treasury bonds – short, medium and long term – known as Treasuries.

By purchasing the BDR, which in turn replicates the ETF that gathers these assets, investors will be able to access fixed income in dollars more efficiently and at reduced costs compared to purchasing the securities themselves individually.

One of the BDRs, for example, is BGOV39, backed by the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT).

The GOVT ETF seeks to replicate the performance of an index composed of US Treasury bonds, the ICE US Treasury Core Bond Index 4PM (IDCOTC4).

Thus, through BGOV39, the investor has exposure to Treasuries with maturities between one and 30 years.

Check out the six ETF BDRs:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Ticker ETF Name BDR ticker GOVT US Equity iShares US Treasury Bond ETF BGOV39 IEF US Equity iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF BIYT39 IEI US Equity iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF BIEI39 SHV US Equity iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF BSHV39 SHY US Equity iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF BSHY39 TLT US Equity iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF BTLT39

Diversification with international fixed income

On the Brazilian stock exchange, there are only seven ETFs focused on local fixed income: the B5MB11, B5P211, FIXA11, IB5M11, IMAB11, IMBB11 and the IRFM11.

Of these, the one with the largest number of investors is IMAB11, with 5,202 shareholders, according to the B3 ETFs bulletin for the month of January. Through the IMAB11 ETF, investors can access a basket of inflation-linked government bonds, such as the IPCA+ Treasury, which are part of the IMA-B index, calculated by Anbima.

With the BlackRock initiative, investors also have access to international fixed income, favoring portfolio diversification. According to Luís Kodic, executive director of Products and Data at B3, exposure to different geographies, currencies and sectors helps Brazilians build better investment strategies.

“Today’s launches reinforce B3’s and the market’s commitment to offering the greatest number of product options to Brazilian investors,” he says.

For BlackRock, 2021 was a year of consolidation for ETF BDRs. The new alternatives in international fixed income mark an important moment of new developments. “Our objective is to continue bringing in new asset classes and exposures, until it is possible to build a complete international portfolio, with ETFs”, pointed out Karina Saade, Head of BlackRock in Brazil.

Related