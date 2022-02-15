Snake is seen ‘walking’ on AirAsia plane and causes flight to be diverted

Passengers on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, Malaysia, had to deal with an unusual situation when they spotted a snake hiding inside a compartment of the aircraft’s aisle lighting system. No one was injured, but the flight had to be diverted to Kuching.

Captain Liong Tien Ling, director of safety at AirAsia, told The Star that the presence of snakes on aircraft is something that happens “from time to time”.

“AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday. As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching for snake capture and disinfection,” he told NPR.

The captain also told The Star that it is unclear how the snake entered the aircraft and there is no information on whether it belonged to any passengers. But he said passengers and crew were safe despite the scare.

A video of the snake crawling inside the aircraft’s lighting compartment was posted on TikTok and ended up going viral. The video was shared on Twitter by Hana Mohsin Khan, a commercial pilot.

“Wow! Snake on a plane! Either a pet escaped from the passenger’s hand luggage or possibly climbed onto the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This little guy (the snake) was happy inside the light fixture until the plane was diverted,” reads the tweet’s caption.

The video piqued the curiosity of netizens, who made several comments and posts about the case. “I would have freaked out,” commented one Twitter user. “She was supposed to be hidden in a carry-on bag and escaped. Scary!” said another.