Snoop Dogg lavishes FaZe Clan lanyard at Super Bowl halftime show | DRAFT5

One of the biggest sporting events in the world, the Super Bowl, the name given to the decision of the National Football League (NFL), was played this Sunday (13) between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. In theory, the event has no connection with e-sports or the Counter Strike: Global Offensive.

However, the presence of Snoop Dogg, one of the greats who performed at the halftime show, brought the world of e-sports closer to traditional sports. That’s because one of the main names in music around the world appeared in the presentation with a FaZe Clan.

One of the big names in the competitive world of esportsthe “presence” of FaZe Clan in the Super Bowl thickened the broth of the organization’s proposal, which has a partnership with several influencers and artists not directly belonging to electronic sports.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t the only big name in American music to make an appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. That’s because the LVI edition chose to bring together great artists who made history and took rap to the whole world. In addition to him, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem took to the pitch.

