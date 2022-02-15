Some Russian troops deployed near the Ukrainian border return to their barracks | World

Russia withdrew some of the troops carrying out military exercises from border regions with Ukraine and sent the soldiers back to their bases, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday (15).
According to Interfax, the ministry’s spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said that the major military exercises are not over, but that soldiers from southern and western districts have completed the maneuvers and will begin to return to bases. It was not specified how many soldiers should return to barracks.
Video image released by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Belarus — Photo: Reproduction/Ministry of Defense Russia/Via AFP
The United States and the United Kingdom have warned that Russia could be preparing to invade Ukraine at any time.
UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss said she only believes Russia does not intend to invade Ukraine if she sees a complete withdrawal of troops from border regions.
Video footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry and published by the RIA news agency shows some tanks being loaded onto train cars.
The ministry said it would use trucks to carry some of the material, and that troops would march to the bases.
Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops in regions of its territory close to the borders with Ukraine. In addition, it sent military personnel to Belarus for military exercises that are expected to end on February 20. Thus, Ukraine is almost completely surrounded by Russian military.
The Russian government has denied that it has plans to attack the neighboring country, but demands legal guarantees that Ukraine will not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The Russian government has shown signs that it is willing to continue in the field of diplomacy
This Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin receives German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow to try to resolve the crisis.
Western countries threaten Moscow with unprecedented sanctions in the event of an attack on Ukrainian territory. The United States and other countries also sent military reinforcements to eastern Europe.