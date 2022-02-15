Sony closes official stores in European market and accelerates possible end of cellphone division

the japanese brand Sony closed its virtual store at Italy and even deactivated its official sales channels in major retailers such as amazon. The maneuvers indicate a possible dismissal from the company in yet another country. According to information from the website TuttoAndroid, the move signals that Sony intends to leave other European markets soon. The reason would bein the smartphone division’s losses due to the lack of competitiveness with Chinese brands.

















wanted, Sony has confirmed that it has closed its webshop and other official sales channels in Italy and also said that he will continue to assess market demand and the viability of the business in the European country. In the last years, the company has focused its strategy on specific territories, such as Japan, for example, where it still has a strong foundation. The manufacturer no longer seems to intend to be competitive on the global stage in the mobile sector.

The strategy adopted by Sony in recent years in the mobile market was to focus on the most demanding audience and offer flagship cell phones and a line of intermediaries per year. The move even resulted in an improvement in the division’s profits. Italy is not the first market that Sony gives up. The downsizing process of the brand led it to withdraw from Brazil and other countries. This way, even the Smart TVs and Audio divisions were shut down. Currently, only consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, are distributed directly in the country, while branded headphones are sold by Multilaser and the cameras arrive here through a partnership with Merlin Distribuidora.

Despite internal changes, Sony still maintains a consistent pace of launches within its leaner catalog. This year, the company should launch the Xperia I IVthe fourth generation of the flagship that succeeded Xperia XZ line. Looking for reinforce its bet on photography, Sony released last year the Xperia Pro-I at a pretty salty price. The phone comes with a DSLR camera sensor, and has several specific apps for professional photographers.