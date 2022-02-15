Sony reveals the most downloaded PS Store games in January

Sony revealed, on the night of this Monday (14), the most downloaded games from the Brazilian PS Store in January 2022. As is customary in the store in our country, football dominated the lists of PS4 and PS5 games, thanks to FIFA 22, which won the gold medal in both categories.
Talking specifically about the most downloaded PS5 titles, Mortal Kombat 11 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales close the podium. Also noteworthy is the good performance of Among Us, which reached the 4th position, dropping one position compared to December 2021.
As for the PS4 game ranking, Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Witcher 3 took the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Players were also interested in Dying Light (8th), likely due to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human in February.
It is also worth mentioning the list of free games, due to PUBG: Battlegrounds and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The first became free to play, while the other debuted in January — with rewards for PS Plus members.
Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS5)
|1
|FIFA 22
|two
|Mortal Kombat 11
|3
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|4
|Among Us
|5
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|6
|It Takes Two
|7
|F1 2021
|8
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|9
|Metro Exodus
|10
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|11
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|12
|far cry 6
|13
|Demon’s Souls
|14
|Call of Duty Vanguard
|15
|Resident Evil Village
|16
|marvel’s avengers
|17
|NBA 2K22
|18
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|19
|Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
|20
|Sackboy: A Great Adventure
Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS4)
|1
|FIFA 22
|two
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
|3
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
|4
|Grand Theft Auto V
|5
|injustice 2
|6
|Minecraft
|7
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|8
|Dying Light
|9
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|10
|Mortal Kombat X
|11
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|12
|Mortal Kombat 11
|13
|Among Us
|14
|The Evil Within
|15
|Need for Speed Heat
|16
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|17
|gang beasts
|18
|The Last of Us Remastered
|19
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|20
|For Honor
Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS VR)
|1
|ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
|two
|Beat Saber
|3
|job simulator
|4
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|5
|Creed Rise to Glory
|6
|DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE
|7
|Batman: Arkham VR
|8
|SUPERHOT VR
|9
|PlayStation VR Worlds
|10
|Blood & Truth
Most downloaded free games on the PS Store
|1
|PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
|two
|Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
|3
|Fortnite
|4
|Rec Room
|5
|eFootball 2022
|6
|Rocket League
|7
|Genshin Impact
|8
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|9
|Brawlhalla
|10
|warface
Did you enjoy any of the most downloaded games on the PS Store in January? Comment!