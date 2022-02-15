Sony reveals the most downloaded PS Store games in January

Sony revealed, on the night of this Monday (14), the most downloaded games from the Brazilian PS Store in January 2022. As is customary in the store in our country, football dominated the lists of PS4 and PS5 games, thanks to FIFA 22, which won the gold medal in both categories.

Talking specifically about the most downloaded PS5 titles, Mortal Kombat 11 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales close the podium. Also noteworthy is the good performance of Among Us, which reached the 4th position, dropping one position compared to December 2021.

As for the PS4 game ranking, Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Witcher 3 took the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Players were also interested in Dying Light (8th), likely due to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human in February.

It is also worth mentioning the list of free games, due to PUBG: Battlegrounds and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The first became free to play, while the other debuted in January — with rewards for PS Plus members.

Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS5)

1 FIFA 22 two Mortal Kombat 11 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4 Among Us 5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 6 It Takes Two 7 F1 2021 8 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 9 Metro Exodus 10 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 11 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 12 far cry 6 13 Demon’s Souls 14 Call of Duty Vanguard 15 Resident Evil Village 16 marvel’s avengers 17 NBA 2K22 18 Kena: Bridge of Spirits 19 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection 20 Sackboy: A Great Adventure

Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS4)

1 FIFA 22 two Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition 3 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 injustice 2 6 Minecraft 7 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 8 Dying Light 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 10 Mortal Kombat X 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 12 Mortal Kombat 11 13 Among Us 14 The Evil Within 15 Need for Speed ​​Heat 16 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 17 gang beasts 18 The Last of Us Remastered 19 Five Nights at Freddy’s 20 For Honor

Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS VR)

1 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission two Beat Saber 3 job simulator 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 5 Creed Rise to Glory 6 DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE 7 Batman: Arkham VR 8 SUPERHOT VR 9 PlayStation VR Worlds 10 Blood & Truth

Most downloaded free games on the PS Store

1 PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS two Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel 3 Fortnite 4 Rec Room 5 eFootball 2022 6 Rocket League 7 Genshin Impact 8 Call of Duty: Warzone 9 Brawlhalla 10 warface

