Sony reveals the most downloaded PS Store games in January

Sony revealed, on the night of this Monday (14), the most downloaded games from the Brazilian PS Store in January 2022. As is customary in the store in our country, football dominated the lists of PS4 and PS5 games, thanks to FIFA 22, which won the gold medal in both categories.

Talking specifically about the most downloaded PS5 titles, Mortal Kombat 11 and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales close the podium. Also noteworthy is the good performance of Among Us, which reached the 4th position, dropping one position compared to December 2021.

As for the PS4 game ranking, Marvel’s Spider-Man and The Witcher 3 took the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Players were also interested in Dying Light (8th), likely due to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human in February.

It is also worth mentioning the list of free games, due to PUBG: Battlegrounds and Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. The first became free to play, while the other debuted in January — with rewards for PS Plus members.

Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS5)

1FIFA 22
twoMortal Kombat 11
3Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
4Among Us
5Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
6It Takes Two
7F1 2021
8Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
9Metro Exodus
10STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
11Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
12far cry 6
13Demon’s Souls
14Call of Duty Vanguard
15Resident Evil Village
16marvel’s avengers
17NBA 2K22
18Kena: Bridge of Spirits
19Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
20Sackboy: A Great Adventure

Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS4)

1FIFA 22
twoMarvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
3The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
4Grand Theft Auto V
5injustice 2
6Minecraft
7Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
8Dying Light
9Red Dead Redemption 2
10Mortal Kombat X
11Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
12Mortal Kombat 11
13Among Us
14The Evil Within
15Need for Speed ​​Heat
16Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
17gang beasts
18The Last of Us Remastered
19Five Nights at Freddy’s
20For Honor

Most downloaded games from the PS Store (PS VR)

1ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
twoBeat Saber
3job simulator
4Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
5Creed Rise to Glory
6DiRT Rally PLUS PLAYSTATION VR BUNDLE
7Batman: Arkham VR
8SUPERHOT VR
9PlayStation VR Worlds
10Blood & Truth

Most downloaded free games on the PS Store

1PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
twoYu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
3Fortnite
4Rec Room
5eFootball 2022
6Rocket League
7Genshin Impact
8Call of Duty: Warzone
9Brawlhalla
10warface

Did you enjoy any of the most downloaded games on the PS Store in January? Comment!

