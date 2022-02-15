SpaceX will be able to enter orbit later this year

Elon Musk, billionaire owner of Tesla, is one of the names most interested in making space colonization happen, and that’s why he created the SpaceX. Through it, Musk intends to launch rockets and make studies about going to space. So Space X developed the Starship, which is a giant rocket that brings hope of taking man to Mars. Last Thursday (10), Musk shook the world by saying that in 2022 the Starship will enter orbit.

This information comes shortly after a series of tests carried out with prototypes of starships that were able to perform preliminary flights, but at low altitude. However, according to Musk, the moment is confident in the possibility of putting the rocket in orbit later this year.

The biggest rocket ever built

Along with the Super Heavy, the Starship reaches the status of the largest rocket ever built, being even bigger than the one that took men to the Moon. In this case, the Saturn V, the rocket responsible for the mission to the Moon, was 111 meters high, while the Starship will measure 119 meters.

In addition, the Starship also aims to be more powerful than any other rocket, being twice that of the Saturn V. That’s because it will have a two-element system: the Super Heavy and the starship on top. Even Musk has been pointing out that the entire structure of the rocket is being made using reusable materials. Not to mention that the prediction is that the Starship will be able to refuel during the period in which it is in orbit.

impressive numbers

SpaceX guarantees that with the Super Heavy system, which can be reused, it would be possible to send a rocket into space every six or eight hours. And all this being able to transport up to 150 tons in orbit, with a very low cost price. After all, Musk claims that the cost to ship these rockets could be around a million dollars a year. With this, it is believed that the dream of colonizing Mars may be much closer than many imagine.