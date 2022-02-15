STF class forms majority to annul billionaire labor case against Petrobras – 02/14/2022 – Market

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave the third vote to confirm a previous decision that had annulled the largest labor conviction ever imposed on Petrobras, thus forming a majority in the First Panel of the court in the virtual judgment of the case.

This Monday, Carmen followed the vote presented on Friday by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the action, which could result in losses of 17 billion reais for Petrobras.

Moraes voted to uphold his July decision, which he complied with at the company’s request. On Friday, Minister Dias Toffoli had voted to follow his position.

The majority of the collegiate voted to comply with a request from the company to reverse the 2018 Superior Labor Court (TST) conviction in which the payment method to employees of a salary amount, the RMNR (Minimum Remuneration by Level and Regime) was discussed.

Now, all that remains is to vote for Minister Rosa Weber in the trial, since Roberto Barroso declared himself a suspect and will not vote in the action.

Rosa Weber can ask for a view of the trial or even a highlight, so that it takes place in the plenary of the class in person.

The virtual trial ends next Friday.