STF denies grievances and frees Petrobras from a R$ 46 billion labor fine

The 1st Panel of the Federal Supreme Court formed a majority this Monday (14/2) to overturn the decision of the Superior Labor Court that condemned the company to pay billions in additional and bonuses charged by unions.

The rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, voted to reject the grievance presented against his previous decision that had freed the company from the payment of the case, which could reach R$ 46 billion, according to the company’s own calculations.

The trial takes place in the Virtual Plenary. So far, ministers Dias Toffoli and Carmen Lúcia have accompanied the rapporteur. Minister Luís Roberto Barroso declared himself impeded and Minister Rosa Weber has not yet cast her vote.

“NoThere is no correction to be made in the understanding applied, since the regimental appeal did not present any argument capable of overcoming the obstacles pointed out”, says Minister Alexandre in his vote.

With this, the first-degree judgment that dismissed the initial request made in the paradigm processes is re-established, and other petitions on the same topic that were filed with the STF are prejudiced.

When the TST judged the case, in June 2018, the estimated impact for the state-owned company was BRL 17.2 billion, with BRL 15.2 billion for retroactively correcting salaries. The decision was valid for around 51,000 active and inactive Petrobras employees, in what was considered the largest labor lawsuit in the state’s history.

The company, however, updated the account and included among its provisions this year the amount of R$ 46 billion.

The amount was not disbursed because, still in July 2018, the then president of the STF, Minister Dias Toffoli, suspended the decision of the TST, in addition to the individual and collective actions that discuss this matter, whatever the processing stage, until the final decision of the Court.

At the time, Toffoli dismissed immediate compliance with the TST decision because the Consolidation of Labor Laws determines that, in the event that there is a constitutional issue in a matter judged under the rite of repetitive appeals – as occurred in the TST -, it cannot be prevented from knowing of any extraordinary appeals filed.

The case originated in 2007, when Petrobras created the complementation of the Minimum Remuneration by Level and Regime (RNMR), which was a kind of floor. Under the terms of the agreement with the trade union, additionals (such as night work, on-call or hazardous work) are part of the RNMR calculation, but the employees demanded in court that the extras be paid separately.

Legal proceedings began to be filed in 2010, when the unions involved created the thesis that, as the RNMR allowed more than one interpretation, the one most beneficial to workers should prevail. And the most favorable thesis was that the constitutional surcharges should be included in the workers’ remuneration for the purpose of calculating the RNMR.

Both the sentence and the judgment of the Regional Labor Court of the 21st Region understood that the additional ones must compose the calculation of the RMNR complement and, therefore, dismissed the request.

Upon receiving the case, the TST referred the matter to its Full Court, where the incident of repetitive appeals was filed. The 2018 judgment brought together 7,000 individual and 47 collective actions filed by workers, involving around 20 union entities.

By 13 votes to 12, the court upheld the workers’ demand: it ruled that additional amounts of constitutional and legal origin cannot be included in the RMNR calculation basis, under penalty of violating the principles of isonomy, reasonableness, proportionality, reality and by the inescapable limitation to the autonomy of the collective will.

The financial impact is relevant because, for example, a refinery technician who received BRL 11,123 could increase his salary by 50%, earning BRL 16,648. In another situation, the salary of a mid-level worker on an oil platform would increase from R$11,300 to R$16,200, an increase of 43%. The salary for those over 20, on the other hand, would increase from R$16,400 to R$22,400, an increase of 36.5%.

When deciding on the appeals, Minister Alexandre de Moraes pointed out that the establishment of the RMNR through a collective agreement was the result of a broad and long negotiation process, in which unions and workers were informed about the installments that make up the minimum remuneration.

If there was any doubt on the subject, it would be up to the unions and workers to clarify them at the appropriate time.

“Assuming that the clause was not properly understood by the workers, as it lacks the mathematical demonstration of its consequences, is, at the very least, underestimating the union’s ability to fulfill the role of representing the category and negotiating the best terms of the agreement”, he highlighted. .

Thus, the Judiciary could not act to change what was freely agreed between workers and employers. The only hypothesis would be “flagrant unconstitutionality”, which does not exist in the specific case.

It also rejected the TST’s understanding that the convention, with regard to the form of calculation established in the RMNR, produced distortions by equating those who work in a more serious situation with those who do not perform a function under special conditions. For Minister Alexandre, the criteria are isonomic, reasonable and proportional.

“There was no suppression or reduction of any labor right, because, as the TST itself admits, the institution of the RMNR did not remove the additional ones from those who work in more serious situations; only these installments are computed in the calculation basis of the RMNR complementation, as they deal with It is based on remuneration funds that are intended to individualize workers subjected to a certain condition, in relation to those who do not undergo the same hardship”, he concluded.

