Sudden bird drop in Mexico under investigation

posted on 02/14/2022 16:10 / updated on 02/14/2022 16:16



(Credit: Reproduction/Twitter Channel 4 News)

Authorities in the city of Chihuahua, located in the state of the same name in Mexico, are investigating the instantaneous death of birds. As shown by videos from security cameras of some houses, released by Channel 4 News, the birds fall to the ground for no apparent reason, which raises questions on the part of Organs competent bodies.

The video shows several birds falling, like a “rain”. Some of them managed to take off again, while several others stayed on the ground.

There is no confirmation of what caused the birds to fall to the ground. However, there are suspicions about electricity in power cables, ingestion of smoke or the possible presence of a predator in the skies. The fact is that the skies of Chihuahua are known for the abundance of these birds, especially towards the end of the afternoon. Authorities continue to investigate the case.