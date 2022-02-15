Summer favors swelling and pain in the legs and feet; check the care – 02/14/2022

For some people, summer is synonymous with swollen legs and feet. In addition to the sensation of pain and that the lower limbs are “heavy”, the period is also marked by the risk of developing varicose veins, especially among individuals with a predisposition.

The main culprit is the heat, but also the lack of some important care. With high temperatures, the body needs to balance the internal thermometer, and this translates into more sweat. In a self-defense mechanism, the body prepares for the loss of fluid from sweating by causing the person to retain more water.

At the same time, heat causes vasodilation – or an increase in the diameter of blood vessels. This favors pressure in the veins and makes it difficult for blood to return, which accumulates in the lower limbs in response to gravity.

“Fluid retention is a natural and physiological response of our body to maintain temperature. Vasodilation is caused by excess heat. This retained liquid leaks out of the vessels and, by the action of gravity, descends and accumulates causing edema in the lower limbs”, explains vascular surgeon Almar Bastos, president of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the specialist, the swelling tends to disappear during the night precisely because the body, in a horizontal position, facilitates the return of blood into the vessels.

feeling of pain

As vasodilation also causes a stretching of the vessels and nerve endings that exist in the walls of these structures, this generates the characteristic pain and discomfort, according to Bastos. “It’s that feeling of tiredness, of heavy pain”, says the surgeon.

Although not necessarily a health hazard, these symptoms appear more pronounced in some people, especially the elderly, sedentary, overweight, and individuals with an unhealthy diet. People who work for a long time sitting or standing are also more likely to have these symptoms.

“In obese and overweight patients, for example, it is more difficult for this fluid to drain back into the vessels. In the case of the elderly, age causes a natural atrophy of the muscles, reducing the tonicity of the calf, so they are more prone to have this swelling”, explained Bastos.

Individuals undergoing treatment to control high blood pressure are also more susceptible, as the drug is a vasodilator. “Most of the elderly are hypertensive, spend more time sitting or more static, practice less physical activity. That’s why they suffer more from swelling of legs and feet in the summer. A number of factors make this more evident in the elderly”, he details.

How to avoid?

The first step is to redouble the care with hydration, and prefer clothes made of light materials and light colors. It is also possible to minimize the appearance of discomfort by maintaining healthy routines, such as:

Regular practice of physical exercises;

Maintain a healthy diet, with maintenance of body weight;

Reduce salt intake, which increases fluid retention;

If medically indicated, wear elastic compression stockings;

If you are going to spend a lot of time sitting, keep your feet elevated and make circular movements to help with venous circulation;

Whenever possible, walk.

“There are also some medications that work to prevent swelling. These are venotonic or phlebotonic drugs, substances that tone the walls of the veins, reducing the possibility of stretching, reducing the flow of liquid out of the vessels and minimizing the vasodilation caused by heat, improving the symptoms. They are an adjunct, because the important thing is to change life habits”, emphasizes the surgeon.

If the symptoms still persist and bother, it is important to seek medical advice.