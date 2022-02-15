Supposed Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake appears in benchmark with 24 cores and 32 threads

13th Generation Intel CPU Appeared in Ashes of the Singularity

It’s been four months since the launch of the 12th Generation of Intel Core processorsknown as alder lake. But the leaks of the next generation, Raptor Lake, has been in existence since August 2021. Now it was the turn of the i9 cpu gives K series appear in a benchmark at the Ashes of Singularity.

You get a core! You get a core! Everyone gets a core!

THE Intel Core i9-13900K was already the subject of rumors indicating that it will arrive with 24 cores and 32 threads, keeping the assembly of hybrid cores. Of these cores, eight are performance cores (P-Core with raptor cove) and 16 efficiency (E-Core based on Gracemont). The previous generation has 16 cores in total, splitting the P-Core and E-Core equally.

THE Raptor Lake processor was paired with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 and 32 GB of memory DDR5 – most likely. In the ranking image, the i9-13900K CPUidentified as “Genuine Intel”, took third position, scoring 13400 points, 700 behind Intel Core i9-12900KF. In the configuration image, we can also see 32 threads of the processor.

The new flagship of the line 13th Generation Intel Core can arrive with at least 68 MB of cache (L2 + L3), 24 MB more than the 12th Generationbeing the answer to the 3D V-Cache from the rival OMG (which has 96 MB on Ryzen 7 5800X3D). THE Intel will bring a new microarchitecture to the P-Cores, debuting the raptor coveand will update the Gracemont of E-Cores. The family is expected Raptor Lake be released at the end of this year.



Possible 13th Gen Intel Core CPU specs (Performance/efficiency cores):

Intel Core i9 K (8 Raptor Cove + 16 Gracemont): 24 Cores — 32 Threads

Intel Core i7 K (8 Raptor Cove + 8 Gracemont): 16 Cores — 24 Threads

Intel Core i5K (6 Raptor Cove + 8 Gracemont): 14 Cores — 20 Threads

Intel Core i5 S (6 Raptor Cove + 4 Gracemont): 14 Cores — 16 Threads

Intel Core i3 S (4 Raptor Cove + 0 Gracemont): 4 Cores — 8 Threads

Intel Pentium S (2 Raptor Cove + 0 Gracemont): 4 Cores — 4 Threads

Via: Tweak Town Source: WCCF Tech