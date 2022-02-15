Teenagers dig trenches on the front lines in Ukraine – News

Mikhailo, a 15-year-old, digs trenches on a hill overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov in southeastern Ukraine to protect soldiers in the event of a Russian invasion.

Wearing a NATO camouflage uniform borrowed from his adoptive father, Mikhailo Anopa is a student at a rehabilitation center for orphans, homeless children and minors from disadvantaged backgrounds in Chervone, near the important port of Mariupol.

“When our father, the pastor, said that Putin could invade, I started having nightmares, I thought about it before I went to sleep,” he says. “If Russia invades Ukraine, it could start with Mariupol,” he adds.





This port city of 450,000 is close to the front line separating Ukrainian government-held territory from the zone dominated by Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Donetsk.

In 2014, the city came under attack in the first months of the conflict between Kiev and the rebels, who were trying to take control of the port.

On sunny days, from Chervone it is possible to observe Russian ships maneuvering in the practically closed Sea of ​​Azov, whose access has been controlled by Moscow since the annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

“These trenches will be useful for the Ukrainian military,” explains Mikhailo. “We dug them to help the soldiers, now we’re reinforcing them. It’s our duty,” adds the teenager, as he lowers his shovel.

Coordinated by the director of the center and adoptive father of some of them, Pastor Guennadi Mokhnenko, the teenagers started installing the defenses two years ago, after, in November 2018, the Russian Armed Forces opened fire on Ukrainian ships trying to make their way to Mariupol. .





Windows overlooking the war

“We are all here, in Mariupol, on a razor’s edge,” says Stanislav Kabanov, a Ukrainian army chaplain, director of the center where Mikhailo lives. Behind him, several teenagers clear a trench by the sea.

“The children smile, they play, but deep down they are very afraid. They spent their entire childhood with the soldiers behind them. They have been watching the front line from their room for eight years,” said Mokhnenko.

The Respublika Piligrim rehabilitation center (Pilgrim Republic) welcomes 40 young people. The pastors say that, in the event of hostilities, the teenagers will be removed from the region. But as the crisis continues, they take first-aid courses and help the military build fortifications.





In the large room in the center, decorated with Ukrainian and US flags hanging beside shell casings, Pastor Mokhnenko gives instructions to the children.

“Today we are going to reinforce the basements, buy gas cylinders and draw up an evacuation plan. Each one must prepare a small bag with basic items and documents. I will check in the evening”, he announces.

“The situation is very serious, but we will be prepared,” adds the man, wearing a sweatshirt that has the word Freedom on it.

After the speech, the young people stand up, form a circle, hold hands and pray for peace. After a final “amen,” they disperse for yet another moment of preparation for war, sandbags sandboxing windows or digging more trenches.



