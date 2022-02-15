The Best Brain Foods You’re Not Eating

It’s time to start feeding your brain. It’s time to start feeding your brain. It’s time to start feeding your brain.

For years, research on healthy eating mainly focused on Physical health and in the connection between diet, Weight and chronic diseases. But the emerging field of nutritional psychiatry studies how food influences the way we feel.

“Many people think of food in terms of waistline, but it also affects our mental health,” said Uma Naidoo, a Harvard psychiatrist and director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. “It’s a missing part of the conversation.”

The connection between the stomach and the brain is strong and starts in the womb. The gut and brain originate from the same cells as the embryo, Naidoo said. One of the main ways the brain and gut stay connected is through the vagus nerve, a two-way chemical messaging system that explains why stress can trigger feelings of anxiety in your mind and butterflies in your stomach.

debunking a myth

People often try to influence their mood by eating comforting foods such as Ice cream, Pizza or pasta with cheese. The problem, experts say, is that while these foods typically offer a tempting combination of fat, sugar, salt and carbohydrates that make them hyperpalatable, they can actually make the way we feel worse. Traci Mann, who directs the Health and Food Laboratory at the University of Minnesota, has conducted a series of studies to determine whether a person’s favorite comfort food improves their mood. Participants answered the following question: “What foods would make you feel better if you were in a bad mood?”

The most common responses were chocolate, Ice cream and cookies. Respondents also rated the foods they liked but did not normally eat for comfort.

Before each test, participants watched clips of films known to provoke anger, hostility, fear, anxiety and sadness. After the film, viewers filled out a “negative mood” questionnaire to indicate how they were feeling. Then they were given a portion of their favorite comfort food; food they liked but didn’t see as comforting food; a “neutral” food (an oatmeal and honey granola bar); or no food. Everyone had three minutes alone to eat their food, or to sit in silence. After the break, they completed the mood questionnaire again.

If a participant ate a comfort food, any food or no food made no difference in the person’s mood. The factor that seemed to matter most was the passage of time.

“If you eat comfort food, you might feel better, but if you don’t, you’ll also feel better over time,” Mann said. “People believe in comfort foods and are giving credit for mood improvements that would have happened anyway.”

Using foods to treat depression

Mann’s research found that traditional comfort foods do not have a significant effect on humora growing body of research shows that improving the quality of a person’s diet can have a significant effect on mental health. An analysis of 16 studies found that dietary interventions significantly reduced symptoms of depression.

Scientists know that about 20% of everything we eat goes to the brain, said Drew Ramsey, a psychiatrist and clinical assistant professor at Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons at Columbia University in New York. Critical neurotransmitters and receptors are produced when you eat specific nutrients and amino acids, he said. Your glial cells, for example, which make up a substantial portion of your brain, are dependent on omega-3 fats. Minerals, including zinc, selenium and magnesium, provide the foundation for cellular activity and brain tissue and the synthesis of neurotransmitters that directly affect mood. Iron, folate and vitamin B12 help your body produce serotonin.

“Our brains have evolved to eat almost anything to survive, but we increasingly know that there is a way to feed it to improve overall mental health,” said Ramsey, author of the book. Eat to Beat Depression and Anxiety. “We know that if you eat a lot of garbage, you feel like garbage, but the idea that it extends to our mental health risk It’s a connection we haven’t made in psychiatry until recently.”

Try some new ‘brain’ foods

To help patients remember the best foods to maintain brain health, Ramsey created a simple mantra: “Seafood, vegetables, nuts and beans – and a little dark chocolate.” It also offers a free online cooking class called Mental Fitness Kitchen.

For this week’s “Eat Well Challenge,” try adding some new foods to your plate that have been linked to better brain health. This list is based on suggestions from Naidoo and Ramsey. Much of the science on the possible brain benefits of various foods is still in its early stages, and eating these foods will not result in overnight mood swings. But incorporating several of these foods into your meals will improve the overall quality of your daily diet – and you might notice a difference in how you feel.

Green leaves: Ramsey calls leafy greens the foundation of a brain-healthy diet because they're cheap, versatile, and have a high nutrient-to-calorie ratio. Green cabbage it's your favorite but spinach, arugula, beetroot and chard they're also great sources of fiber, folate, and vitamins C and A. If you're not a salad fan, add greens to soups, stews, stir-fries, and smoothies, or turn them into a pesto. He also recommends adding a small serving of seaweed (the "green leaves of the sea") to your plate once a week as a source of iodine, fiber, zinc, and additional phytonutrients.

Colorful fruits and vegetables: the more colorful your plate, the better the food for your brain. Studies suggest that compounds in brightly colored fruits and vegetables such as red pepper, blueberry, broccoli and aubergine can help with inflammation, memory, sleep and mood. Red color foods with purple are "power players" in this category. And don't forget the avocados which are rich in healthy fats that improve the absorption of phytonutrients from other vegetables.

Seafood: Sardines, oysters, mussels, wild salmon and cod are sources of long-chain omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for brain health. Seafood is also a good source of vitamin B12, selenium, iron, zinc and protein. If you don't eat fish, chia seeds, flax seeds, and seaweed are also good sources of omega-3s. For those on a budget, canned salmon is a more affordable option, Naidoo said.

Nuts, beans and seeds: Try to eat between half a cup and a full cup of beans, nuts and seeds a day, says Ramsey. Nuts and seeds, including cashews, almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds, make a great snack, but can also be added to stir-fries and salads. Black and red beans, lentils and vegetables can also be added to soups, salads and stews or enjoyed as a meal or side dish. Peanut butters count too.

Spices and herbs: Cooking with spices not only improves the taste of food, but studies suggest that certain spices can lead to a better balance of gut microbes, reduce inflammation, and even improve memory. Naidoo is especially fond of saffron; studies suggest that its active ingredient, curcumin, may have benefits for attention and general cognition. "Turmeric can be very powerful over time," she said. "Try incorporating it into your salad dressing or roasted vegetables" or adding it to marinades, curries, sauces, stews or smoothies. "Adding a pinch of black pepper makes curcumin 2,000% more bioavailable to our brain and body," she said. "It's an easy trick to do when you're cooking." Other spices that may support brain health include cinnamon, rosemary, sage, and ginger.

Fermented foods: Fermented foods are made by combining milk, vegetables or other raw ingredients with microorganisms such as yeast and bacteria. A recent study found that six servings of fermented foods a day can decrease inflammation and improve gut microbiome diversity. Fermented foods include yogurt; Sauerkraut; kefir, a fermented milk drink; kombucha, a fermented drink made with tea; and kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish of fermented cabbage and radish. Coconut kefir is a non-dairy option. Other fermented foods include miso, cottage cheese, Gouda cheese, and some types of apple cider vinegar. You can also drink "gut shots" containing probiotics, which are small bottles of fermented drinks, usually around 60ml, sold in many supermarkets.

Bitter chocolate: People who regularly eat dark chocolate have a 70% lower risk of symptoms of depression, according to a large US government survey of nearly 14,000 adults. The same effect was not observed in those who consume a lot of milk chocolate. Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, including epicatechin, but milk chocolate and popular chocolate bars are so processed that they don't have much epicatechin. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES.

