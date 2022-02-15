the chances of a diplomatic way out of the crisis

In a call that lasted about 40 minutes on Monday (14/2), US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed that, while the Ukraine crisis is still a delicate situation, a diplomatic solution cannot is ruled out.

Russia has always denied plans to invade Ukraine, despite gathering more than 100,000 troops on the border. Also on Monday, the Russian foreign minister said diplomacy was “far from exhausted”.

More than a dozen countries have given orders for their citizens to leave Ukraine, while the United States has said air strikes could begin “at any moment”.

But, according to a Downing Street statement, Johnson and Biden said there was still a “crucial window” for diplomacy.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden exchanged updates on their recent discussions with other world leaders,” the statement reads.

“They agreed that there was a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to pull back from its threats to Ukraine.”

“Leaders stressed that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far-reaching damage for both Russia and the world.”

Johnson is reported to have said the UK was prepared to do whatever it could to help, to which Biden replied: “We’re not going anywhere without you buddy.”

Minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin also met Image: EPA

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “the possibilities are far from exhausted”, referring to alternatives to the conflict. The minister’s comments, expressed in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, are being interpreted as a clear concession to the negotiations, in order to ease tensions.

But for analysts, while neither side directly addresses the thorny issue of Ukraine’s possible membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), there is still an impasse.

The Kremlin says it cannot accept that Ukraine — a former Soviet republic with deep social and cultural ties to Russia — could one day join NATO and has demanded that that possibility be ruled out. NATO members, however, rejected this request.

Earlier on Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, to participate in crisis talks. Scholz said there was no “reasonable justification” for the reinforcement of Russian troops on the border and that Western countries would impose “very comprehensive and effective sanctions” against Russia if it did invade the neighboring country.

Also on Monday, the US said it had sent eight more F-15 fighter jets to Poland to participate in NATO air patrols. The US previously said an additional 3,000 troops would be deployed to Poland in the coming days to increase NATO’s military presence in the region.

Amid these tensions, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (pl) is due to arrive in Moscow on Wednesday (16/02). Among other commitments in Russia, Bolsonaro is expected to meet President Putin.

The United States has shown opposition to the Brazilian’s agenda in Russia — in a note to BBC News Brazil, the US State Department stated that Brazil would have the “responsibility to defend democratic principles and protect the rule-based order, and reinforce this message to Russia at every opportunity”.