The Hague Court Rejects Request to Investigate Former Bolivian President Evo Morales for Crimes Against Humanity | World

The International Criminal Court (ICC), based in The Hague, Netherlands, on Monday rejected a request by Bolivia’s former interim government to investigate former President Evo Morales and the organizers of a mobilization that included blocking of roads for crimes against humanity.

In September 2020, the government of Jeanine Áñez accused Morales and the organizers of a road block of deliberately preventing urgent medical supplies from reaching hospitals. The action reportedly caused the death of 40 coronavirus patients because the oxygen they needed could not be provided.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said he would not open a formal investigation as the alleged acts were not within the jurisdiction of the Hague court.

“After a thorough and independent assessment of the information available in my office, I have determined that the criteria set out in the Rome Statute for opening an investigation have not been met,” Khan said in a statement. “I have come to the conclusion that the alleged conduct does not satisfy the contextual elements of crimes against humanity.”

In 2002, the Rome Statute established the creation of the ICC to try individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity in cases where national justices do not act. States can formally refer suspected crimes to the ICC, which conducts a preliminary investigation before deciding whether to open a formal investigation.

Khan said some protesters “may have acted recklessly”, although protest leaders urged them to let supplies pass.

Even if the alleged acts during the blockade had been proven, they would not qualify as a coordinated “attack” against the civilian population and therefore as crimes against humanity, Khan said.

He explained that his conclusions “should not be considered as taking a position on any of the events or dynamics related to the alleged incidents or on the experience that the people of Bolivia had of these events”.

Morales, Bolivia’s first indigenous president, resigned in November 2019 amid right-wing opposition protests and a military ultimatum. Áñez’s inauguration as president provoked protests from his supporters, and in October 2020 his ally Luis Arce was elected president.

