The list of the 5 countries that sold the most electric cars in 2021 is out!

You eletric cars They are here to stay, after all, they offer savings in terms of cost-effectiveness, in addition to being more ecological. Not to mention that they arise precisely because of the demand to offer cars that are more resistant and that do not pollute the planet so much.

In this way, we find millions of cars being sold year after year, on an impressive scale of growth. The highlight is the countries in Asia and also in Europe, which demonstrate a robust investment in the electric car sector. On the other hand, here in Brazil these vehicles still represent a small percentage, but they are also growing.

The countries that sold the most electric cars

China is the largest consumer market for cars for these models, so it is quite difficult to compete with it in terms of car sales. However, it is worth noting that the country also leads the purchase of electric cars, being the one that most purchased this model in 2021. As a result, last year alone, China increased the amount of sales by 12.8%, which greatly reduced the carbon emission.

Within Europe, the continent where most electric and hybrid cars are sold in the world, Germany leads the ranking. After all, the country was the one that consumed the most in 2021 within the continent, with a number of 17% within European sales. And so, Germany is showing that its pioneering spirit in technology is not just a thing of the past.

Both countries account for 15% of electric and hybrid car sales within Europe. Therefore, they follow the German numbers very closely and show interest in further boosting this market.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the participation of the United States in the consumption of electric cars, which was very interesting in 2021. Since, last year, the US managed to exceed the mark of 500 thousand units of electric cars. Soon, the country doubled its participation in the global market by 4.5%, but not enough to compete with the other mentioned countries. However, the country also shows interest in this model, as well as the whole world at this point.