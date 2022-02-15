The ‘new rule’ of the Champions League that could hinder PSG and help Real Madrid in the round of 16

PSG v Real Madrid and Sporting v Manchester City open the round of 16 of the Champions League this Tuesday without the away goals rule

The round of 16 of Champions League start this Tuesday with two duels. In Paris, the PSG receives the Real Madrid in the most anticipated confrontation of the start of the knockout stage, while the Manchester City visit the Sporting. And the four clubs will have to deal with a new rule in the competition.

The away goals criterion, which has been part of European competition since 1965, was officially abolished by UEFA in June 2021. With the arrival of the Champions League playoffs, the new criteria promise to take center stage.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

The goal difference is still valid in the aggregate score at the end of the home and away matches. However, if both teams have scored the same number of goals, it doesn’t matter where they were scored. The duel will go into extra time and, if the tie remains, penalties.

One of the big reasons for the change is the advantage that clubs that played the second match as visitors had. Those who decided away from their domains, in the event of extra time, had 30 minutes more to score away goals – which, in practice, could be worth a goal and a half.

“I don’t understand why the team that plays as a visitor in the second match can have 30 minutes more than the other team to score a goal worth double. Sometimes it happened to us, like now, and a goal in the playoffs is worth a lot”, complained Simeone in 2017. And he was not alone.

play 3:08 Teams face each other this Tuesday (15), for the round of 16 of the Champions League

In this way, PSG ends up hampered by the change, while Real Madrid is helped. Vinicius Jr.’s team will decide at home and will not have to worry about a goal worth “double” in extra time for the Parisians, who in turn lose that advantage. The same goes for Sporting, hampered, and Manchester City, helped.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

The overtime issue, however, was not the only one that led to UEFA banning away goals. In its statement in June 2021, the governing body of European football also cited that the incidence of home teams’ victories had been decreasing since the 1980s, from 61% to 47%.

“The impact of the rule went against its original purpose, as it did not encourage local teams to attack, especially in the first leg, because they feared to concede a goal that would give their rival a crucial advantage”justified UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin at the time.

If the away goal is no longer a reality in every playoff on the Old Continent, there is another consequence that can be considered negative by some. The trend is that more games arrive in overtime (sometimes dragged) and penalties (sometimes unfair), leading to a greater number of matches decided with the ball at rest – and not rolling.