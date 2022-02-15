The Pope transfers competences reserved to the Holy See to the bishops

With a motu proprio, Francis establishes that the ordinaries of the local Churches will be able to intervene in the management of seminaries, in priestly formation, in the writing of catechisms and in other areas without requiring Vatican approval, but a simpler confirmation.

Alessandro De Carolis – Vatican News

No longer an “approval”, but a “confirmation”. This is the essential novelty of the motu proprio with which the Pope decided to modify the attribution of certain competences provided for by the Code of Canon Law, both for the Latin Church and for the Eastern Churches. These include the competence of Episcopal Conferences to publish catechisms. One of the first novelties concerns the transfer from the Holy See to the diocesan bishop of the faculty to create a seminary in his territory, without having to wait for the approval of Rome, but simply for its confirmation. The objective, as defined in the introduction to the motu proprio, is to favor a “healthy decentralization” that makes decisions in the ecclesial field more dynamic.

An analogous possibility is granted to bishops in relation to priestly formation (bishops can adapt it “to the pastoral needs of each region or province”) and the incardination of priests, who from now on can be incardinated – in addition to in a private church or one in a religious institute – also in a “public clerical association”, recognized by the Holy See, in order to avoid “headless and wandering clerics”. The criterion of decentralization, but also of “proximity”, is also reflected in the extension from 3 to 5 years of the period of “exclaustration”, that is, the possibility that authorizes a religious to live outside his own Institute for serious reasons. The motu proprio, as well as on the competence of Episcopal Conferences to publish catechisms, intervenes transferring from the Holy See to the responsibility of the local Churches the decisions on possible reductions in the number of Masses to be celebrated in relation to the intentions and receipts.

THE Bishop Marco Mellinosecretary of the Council of Cardinals and member of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, explains the general principles that inspired the Pope’s motu proprio:

The Motu proprio, with which some norms of the two Codes of the Catholic Church – the Code of Canon Law for the Latin Church and the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches for the Eastern Church – are amended, is another piece that joins the work reform that Pope Francis started from the beginning of his pontificate and is continuing.

It responds to the spirit of “healthy decentralization” indicated in the Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, no. 32, with the aim of favoring and valuing the dynamics of proximity in the Church, without compromising hierarchical communion.

The intention that animates it is profoundly pastoral and is well outlined in the introductory preamble to the text, in which it is said that, taking into account the ecclesial culture and the juridical mentality proper to each Code, certain competences hitherto attributed to the Holy See, and therefore exercised by the central government, are being “decentralized”, that is, assigned to Bishops (diocesan/eparchial or united in Episcopal Conferences or according to Eastern hierarchical structures) and to Major Superiors of Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life with the intention of it needs above all to foster a sense of collegiality and pastoral responsibility, as well as to satisfy the principles of rationality, effectiveness and efficiency.

It is evident, in fact, that when the authority has a direct and closer knowledge of the people and cases that require a pastoral action of government, this action, by virtue of its proximity, can be more quickly effective.

In this sense, therefore, the normative changes that are being made with this Motu Proprio reflect even more the shared and plural universality of the Church, which includes differences without homologizing them, guaranteed, with regard to its unity, by the Petrine ministry itself. of the Bishop of Rome.