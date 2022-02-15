Thiago Maia’s surgery is a success, but he will remain hospitalized

Flamengo reported that Thiago Maia’s surgical procedure to clean and suture the cut suffered on his left leg during training was successfully performed.

The club also confirmed that the midfielder will remain hospitalized to continue with venous antibiotic therapy (antibiotic administered directly into a vein), under the supervision of the Red-Black Medical Department.

Earlier, the midfielder suffered a blunt wound to his left leg. Thus, he was taken to the hospital to undergo surgical debridement with antibiotic therapy and additional tests.