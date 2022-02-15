Thiago Maia’s surgery is a success, but he will remain hospitalized

Flamengo reported that Thiago Maia’s surgical procedure to clean and suture the cut suffered on his left leg during training was successfully performed.
The club also confirmed that the midfielder will remain hospitalized to continue with venous antibiotic therapy (antibiotic administered directly into a vein), under the supervision of the Red-Black Medical Department.
Earlier, the midfielder suffered a blunt wound to his left leg. Thus, he was taken to the hospital to undergo surgical debridement with antibiotic therapy and additional tests.
Flamengo did not inform a recovery period, but Thiago Maia is out of the Brazilian Supercup, against Atlético-MG, scheduled for this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Pantanal Arena.
Before the decision, however, Rubro-Negro will take to the field this Wednesday, at 15:30, at Estádio da Rua Conselheiro Galvão, against Madureira. The match is valid for the seventh round of the Campeonato Carioca.