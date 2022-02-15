Those who do not have amounts receivable at this stage may have them in the next stages, says BC | Economy

The Central Bank informed this Monday (14) that anyone who does not have amounts receivable at this stage of consultations with the new website for consulting ‘forgotten’ resources in banks may eventually have in the next phases of the system.
Many customers who access the system have received the message to return the query on May 2 (see the image below).
“Whoever does not have amounts receivable at this stage may have them in the next stages”, informed the BC when questioned by the g1.
This is because, in all, banks have R$8 billion to return to customers. However, in this first phase, consultations were opened referring to half, R$ 4 billion.
On May 2, consultations for a new phase will open. The BC did not inform, however, if all the remaining R$ 4 billion will be released for consultations in this second phase. In January, however, the BC stated that all funds would be released ‘throughout 2022’.
BC page informs that citizens without amounts currently receivable will be able to make a new consultation from May. — Photo: Reproduction
- go to the website https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/
- According to the Central Bank, customers need the CPF, in the case of individuals, and the CNPJ, in the case of companies, to check the existence of resources for withdrawal.
- The page will inform a date for check the values and request the withdrawal – write down this date
- on the informed datereturn to the page https://valoresareceber.bcb.gov.br/
- Use your gov.br login to access the system (click here to see how to register)
- After access, check the value and request the transfer
When making this first inquiry, the bank customer receives a date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance. The dates are scheduled according to the year of birth of the person or the creation of the company, according to the calendar below.
According to the Central Bank, in the first phase of the service there are about R$ 4 billion in values to be returned to physical and legal entities. The values come from:
- closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;
- fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided that the return is provided for in a Term of Commitment signed by the bank with the Central Bank;
- capital quotas and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries and participants of credit unions; and
- Unsought appeals relating to closed consortium groups.
The rest of the amounts will be made available from May and throughout this year 2022, as a result of:
- fees and installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, provided for or not in the Term of Commitment with the BC;
- closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;
- registration accounts maintained by brokers and securities dealers closed with available balance; and
- other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.
Questioned by g1the BC informed that the estimate of the total number of beneficiaries was updated to 28 million, being 26 million individuals and 2 million companies.