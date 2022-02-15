Trudeau uses emergency law to deal with Canadian truck driver protests | World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau activated the emergency law on Monday to deal with protests by truck drivers in the country.

“The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act to complement provincial and territorial capacity to tackle blockades and occupations,” Trudeau told a news conference.

The mechanism, called the Emergencies Act, had never been used before in the country’s history. The law gives the federal government more powers to deal with anti-vaccine protesters.

The prime minister denied any intention to use the law to trigger the military against protesters and said it would be temporary and “geographically limited”.

Anti-vaccine manifestations

For weeks, a convoy of truck drivers have been demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions in the country – which require the presentation of a vaccine passport to cross the border.

The self-styled “Freedom Train”, with hundreds of drivers and supporters, even blocked the Ambassador Bridge, the most important link between Canada and the US, for five days.

Concentration in the capital

Despite several cities in the country registering simultaneous demonstrations, such as Toronto, Winnipeg and Quebec, the largest concentration is in the capital region.

Canada says it will not back down and that the protesters are a “minority”. The convoy occupying the capital has been causing trouble and Ottawa has declared a “state of emergency”.

“This has to stop,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday at a session of the Canadian Parliament.

Tensions have been rising in recent weeks as the group protests against restrictions imposed by the Trudeau government to curb the pandemic.

Some of the protesters call for the dissolution of Parliament and others carry flags of Confederate states and even Nazi swastikas.

Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford announced on Monday that the Canadian province will abandon its Covid vaccination passport, the target of the protests.

“Let’s get rid of passports,” Ford told a news conference, saying the vast majority of people had been vaccinated and the peak of cases caused by the omicron variant had passed.