UK braces for worst-case scenario

British Foreign Minister Liz Truss said on Monday that the United Kingdom was preparing for the worst, referring to the situation in Ukraine, although she said she confirmed the possibility of avoiding action by Russia.

The chancellor, who today presided over a meeting with other members of the British government, whose agenda was the crisis in the former Soviet republic, indicated, in a statement, that London is doing “everything possible” to avoid an armed conflict.

“The latest information suggests that Russia could launch an invasion at any time,” the minister said.

Truss urged Moscow to “de-escalate and commit to meaningful dialogue”.

In addition, the chancellor assured that the government’s main priority is to protect British citizens in Ukraine. Last Friday, a recommendation was made for this population to leave the former Soviet republic as soon as possible.

Although London does not believe that Russia has made the decision to invade the neighboring country’s territory, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today that “something could happen in the next 48 hours”.

“The head of government, who hopes to speak later with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will chair a meeting tomorrow with the Executive Board and the main directors of the British security agencies.

Johnson has plans to visit Eastern Europe later this week, although the prime minister’s office has not given details on the eventual trip.

Secretary of State for the British Armed Forces, James Heappey, said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 that “we are closer to war than this continent has been in the last 70 years”.