Ukraine hints it may give up NATO as Russian military pressure increases

KIEV – Pressured by the increase in the Russian military presence on its borders, the president of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelenskygave this Monday, 14th, signs that his country might give up joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) – one of the main demands of the Kremlin amid the tension between the two countries.

In recent hours, the Pentagon said it had registered the movement of Russian helicopters near the border and the entry of mercenaries into Ukrainian territory. The State Department decided today to move the American embassy from Kiev to the interior of the country.

Ukraine’s entry into NATO – an aspiration inscribed even in the country’s constitution – is considered an existential threat by Russia, and the reason for the current crisis.

Alongside the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, Zelensky said the question of having open access to NATO is no more than a pipe dream. The president’s remarks follow Ukrainian ambassador to London Vadym Prystaiko’s interview with the BBC on Sunday, when he also declared that Ukraine could withdraw from membership if it prevented conflict.

“We can give up (NATO), even because we are being pressured and blackmailed to do so,” said the diplomat. “We are being flexible to find the best way out of this.”

Surrounded by Russian troops on its northern, eastern and Black Sea borders, and with key Western allies reluctant to help him in a conflict with Russia, Zelensky acknowledged that he was in a difficult situation. “How long should Ukraine follow this path? Who will help us?” asked Zelensky.

Since December, the Ukrainian government has quietly pursued negotiations that lead to some kind of neutrality with Russia, especially in the conflict with separatist forces in the east of the country, which are backed by the Kremlin. In public, however, Ukrainian officials deny any concessions.

Shortly after the interview, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rushed to rectify Prystaiko’s statements, saying they had been taken out of context, but Zelensky’s interview again points to a tacit negotiation in which Ukraine can withdraw from NATO.

Russia reacts positively

Recent statements by Ukrainian officials were well received in the Kremlin, where spokesman Dmitri Peskov praised Prystaiko’s statements. “Clearly, if Ukraine confirms its rejection of NATO membership, it would be a step that would facilitate a better response to Russian concerns,” he declared.

Shortly after that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy adviser, recommended on Monday that the president keep the diplomatic path open to negotiate a way out of the Ukraine crisis, despite negative responses. from the West to Moscow’s demands.

“I must say that there is a possibility” to “solve the problems that need to be solved,” Lavrov said during a televised conversation with Putin.

According to the diplomat, the path of dialogue “has not been exhausted, but neither can it last indefinitely”, he added, emphasizing that Russia is ready to “listen to serious counter-proposals”.

german diplomacy

Amid fears that the time to find a diplomatic way out and prevent Russian military action against Ukraine is about to run out, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to use his trip to Moscow on Tuesday to to pressure Vladimir Putin not to attack the neighboring country.

“We expect immediate signs of de-escalation from Moscow. A new military aggression would have dire consequences for Russia,” he tweeted. Scholz called the situation “very, very serious”.