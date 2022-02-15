Ukraine’s President Declares ‘National Unity Day’ on Wednesday, Date Cited as Possible Russian Invasion | World

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, decreed this Monday (14) that on February 16, the “day of national unity” will be celebrated.

The date was cited by the American press as the day of a possible Russian invasion.

The president asked Ukrainians to hang blue and yellow flags and banners in their windows and sing the national anthem together.

“They tell us that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will make it a day of unity,” Zelensky said in a video address.

“They are trying to scare us, once again, with a date for the start of military action.”

Initially, the Ukrainian president’s statement caused confusion in the American press, which understood that the Ukrainian government had confirmed the announcement of a Russian invasion for this week.

Zelensky’s office said the phrase was used “with irony” by the president.

German Prime Minister Visits Ukraine’s President

Russia suggested on Monday it was ready to continue talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis, while the United States said Moscow was increasing its military capacity every day for a potential attack on Ukraine.