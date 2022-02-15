Ukraine’s president says he heard that Russian attack is scheduled for 4th, but agency speaks of “irony” by the president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared on Monday (14) that he was informed that the Russian attack on the country is scheduled for next Wednesday (16) and therefore established the “Day of Ukrainian Unity” for the same. date.

“We were told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. We will have Unity Day. I have already signed the relevant decree. On this day, we will hang national flags, put on blue and yellow ribbons and show our unity to the whole world,” he said, in a video message to Ukrainians.

Zelensky explained that he had been informed by the United States that February 16 would be the day of the Russian invasion, but added that “it is not the first time” that this date has been mentioned.

“Our country is stronger than ever,” he said, inviting the entire population to “wave the Ukrainian flags and wear the national colors.” “We will make February 16 the day of unity,” he emphasized.

The Ukrainian president assured that the local government also knows “clearly where the foreign army is near our borders, their numbers, their locations, their equipment and their plans”. During his speech, the leader emphasized that he wants peace and wants to resolve all issues exclusively through negotiations, in addition to praising the army itself, “stronger than it was eight years ago”. Learn more about the impact of conflict by watching the video below:

However, CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood wrote on Twitter that Ukraine’s president had been ironic about Wednesday’s Russian invasion comment.

According to her, CNN was informed by Mykhailo Podoliak, a presidential adviser, about the alleged misinterpretation.

CNN has been told by Mykhailo Podoliak, a Presidential adviser, that Zelensky was being ironic with his comment –> https://t.co/RtPtmZOnyf — Kylie Atwood (@kylieatwood) February 14, 2022

Yesterday, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in an interview with CNN that the United States believes Russia could invade Ukraine at any time, but still hopes diplomatic solutions will be found.

The Russian government has not yet commented on the situation, but has claimed that it does not intend to invade the neighboring country. According to Western intelligence agencies, around 100,000 Russian troops are deployed on the border with Ukraine.

(with Ansa Brazil)

