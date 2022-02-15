Ukraine’s President Says Russia’s Attack Could Happen on Wednesday

In an official statement, released after the Russian government signaled the possibility of an agreement, Volodymyr Zelensky called for ‘unity’ of the population

the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskysaid, this Monday, 14, that he was warned that the Russia will attack the country on Wednesday, the 16th. In an official statement, published on his official Facebook profile, the head of state asked the Ukrainian population to unite, but stressed that his government is seeking a diplomatic solution to the conflict. “We were told that February 16 will be the day of the attack. Let’s make it a bonding day. The decree has already been signed. On this day, we will raise national flags, place blue and yellow ribbons and show the world our unity”, said the president. The possible attack would take place on the same day that the Russian president, Vladimir Putinwill meet with the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Zelensky’s statement came hours after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a diplomatic exit was still possible. Lavrov pondered that “there is a possibility” to “solve the problems”, adding that the path of dialogue “has not been exhausted, but neither can it last indefinitely”. According to the chancellor, Russia is “listening to serious counter-proposals”. Earlier, also on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky made a dubious statement, in which he signaled that Ukraine could give up joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), one of the Kremlin’s main demands, but at the same time reinforced that “There is no sign from us that joining NATO is not our goal.”

At a news conference, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said it was “absolutely possible” that Putin would act “with little or no warning” regarding the possible attack on Ukraine. “He [Putin] is making all the choices you would expect him to make to be ready for the military strike option,” he summarized. Despite this, Kirby says the US government still believes “that a diplomatic path is possible and preferable.” Asked about Zelensky’s publication about the possible attack on Wednesday, the 16th, the spokesman said that the Ukrainian president “can post whatever he wants, whenever he wants”. “He doesn’t need to consult us. He is the leader of a sovereign state.” He declined, however, to specify a date for the start of the eventual conflict. “I’m not going to talk about specific US intelligence issues. We have been saying for some time that Russian military action could happen at any time.”