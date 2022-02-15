Um Lugar ao Sol: Barbara meets “new Renato” at the end of the novel, but suffers from a rotten finger; know everything

The soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol” is already approaching its end… and with it, a new love for the protagonist, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), will emerge. However, nothing will change! According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, after getting rid of Renato (Cauã Reymond), the model will also suffer from her new relationship. It’s a rotten finger that talks, right?

In the last chapter, Barbara will want to introduce Edu, her new boyfriend, to the family at an event. At this point in the championship, the two will have decided to live together. But who said the boy will attend? His tardiness will take everyone by surprise. “Well, sorry to ask, but we already had dinner, already ate the cake, anyway… Isn’t that Edu guy a little late?”will question Cecília (Fernanda Marques).

Then, Barbara will appear irritated on the cell phone with the boy. “What do you mean, Ed? I do not believe. Everyone is waiting for you and you said you were coming, and… Hello, Edu? Edu? I can not believe”, she will say with revolt, hanging up the phone after the argument. In the sequence, the model will have to announce the absence to the family once again – after all, it is not today that she experiences discomforts like these.

“That’s right, Dad. Unfortunately, Edu had an unforeseen event and won’t be able to come…”Barbara will say, forcing a smile from those present. “Well, fine, then. Stay for a next time”, will minimize Santiago (José de Abreu), with nothing to do. The scene with a taste of déjà vu will leave the sisters Rebeca (Andréa Beltrão) and Nicole (Ana Baird) worried.

“Are you thinking what I’m thinking?”Nicole will ask, while exchanging glances with her sister. “Apparently someone will move, but the story will remain the same”, will answer Rebecca. Cassia Eller already said… The seasons have changed, nothing has changed!

According to Kogut, if author Lícia Manzo doesn’t change her mind, the scene will take place in the last chapter of “Um Lugar Ao Sol”, scheduled to air on March 26 on TV Globo. The nine o’clock soap opera comes to an end to make room for the long-awaited remake of “Pantanal”.