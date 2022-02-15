Unimed must pay for the treatment of burn victims, judge decides

By order of Judge Patrícia Dias Bretas, in aid of the Nucleus for Acceleration of Judgments and Achievement of First Instance Goals (NAJ), Unimed pays for the treatment of a woman victim of second and third degree burns, caused by combustible product.

The author of the case (5274627-23) was admitted to the Burns Emergency Room in Goiânia, with serious injuries that reached 10% of the body surface. On May 30, 2020, the patient evolved with a worsening of her respiratory pattern, which, given the pandemic scenario caused by the SARS-COV-2 virus, the Covid-19 infection could not be ruled out and therefore the doctors decided to transfer her to the hospital. She went to intensive care at Hospital São Francisco, also in Goiânia, where there was a respiratory isolation bed available.

Upon being extrajudicially notified, the defendant responded, pointing out that it was necessary to transfer the patient to an accredited hospital, suggesting the Anápolis Burn Hospital, which specializes in this type of care. Once the patient is kept in the hospital where she is, there would be, according to the defendant, an obstacle to granting the request, since the hospital where the plaintiff was found was not covered by the signed contract.

The magistrate understood that the denial of the health plan is unjustified, as it demonstrates the urgency of the intervention, which must be done to provide essential conditions for the life and health of the patient.

The judge argued that, as stated in article 1, § 1, “b”, of Law 9.656/98, health care plans are submitted to the National Health Agency, ANS, and offer treatment in an accredited or referenced network. She pointed out that, although the treatment has to be carried out in a clinic outside the coverage area, however, Normative Resolution no. 259/11 of the ANS already guarantees that, in the event of unavailability of service in the geographic area covered by the contract, the plan may adopt two measures, such as offering a provider that is not part of the care network in the same municipality and a provider that is part of the care network or not. in the neighboring municipalities to the east.

For Patrícia Dias Breta, there was no option for hospitals outside the accredited network, on the contrary, the transfer only took place because the plaintiff’s health condition was worrying, in view of the burns and the threat of infection by Covid-19. “We are in full agreement that the patient needed specialized treatment at the time of the burn, and, given the clinical worsening, the need for an ICU for intensive care and restoration of the applicant’s health became clear, supported by the necessary expertise of the entire multidisciplinary team. involved,” said the judge.

The judge understood that the refusal of the health plan constitutes an illicit act, under the terms of article 186 of the CC, capable of causing moral damages to the party. “Sumula 15, of the TJGO, provides that the undue or unjustified refusal by the health plan operator to authorize financial coverage of medical treatment, gives rise to compensation for moral damages”, she pointed out. In view of this, in compliance with the principles of integral reparation and the prohibition of unjust enrichment, it arbitrated compensation in the amount of R$ 7 thousand.

With information from the Court of Justice of Goiás.

