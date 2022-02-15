Update 4.03 – Deathmatch and Brimstone undergo changes

THE VALORANT received another update this Tuesday (15). After many complaints, the Riot Games implemented changes to the deathmatch, DeathMatch. Also new in Brimstone regarding the agent’s ultimate.

Riot has also added Global Invalidation, an interface that will improve game performance by up to 15% for CPU-dependent players.

AGENTS UPDATE

BRIMSTONE

Brimstone’s ultimate now correctly blocks visibility of game mechanics when active. You will no longer see enemies on the minimap from the ultimate.

Abilities that require line of sight (flares, Sova’s scouting pulses) will no longer be applied via the ultimate.

MODES UPDATES

KILL KILL

We’ve been gathering player feedback on Deathmatch over the past few months, and we’re introducing some changes to address some of the major frustrations with the spawn system:

“Dangerous” spawn locations have been removed and, in some cases, relocated.

Improved spawn logic and placement to increase the player’s likelihood of running into other players in an encounter.

Spawn logic will now favor respawn locations further away from where the player you were defeated.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the warm-up phase not using respawn logic correctly.

Reduced respawn time: 3s >>> 1.5s.

SOCIAL UPDATES

Updated missing detection to prevent players from taking advantage of game modes to accumulate EXP.

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

GLOBAL INVALIDATION

Global Invalidation is an interface feature that improves the performance of all game interfaces. This is done by significantly reducing the interface elements that need to be updated every frame. The performance team will continue to monitor the impact of Global Invalidation, and in an upcoming article we will bring you more details about the feature, our process and what we need to do to achieve this! — Aaron Cheney, software engineer

Global Invalidation improves base game performance by up to 15% for CPU-dependent players. CPU-dependent gamers often have machines with mid to high level settings. These numbers are based on data obtained from the PBE over two weekends (January 22nd and 23rd and February 5th and 6th). While we expect most gamers to benefit from these improvements, your machine’s performance may vary.



COSMETICS UPDATES

Updates to the color of the clipping used to display sprays in your Collections. Some sprays were almost the same color as the original cutout, which made it difficult to see them before using them in-game.



GAME SYSTEM UPDATES

Added an option to return to the strongest weapon. You can now return to the strongest weapon by pressing the “Equip Last Used Item” key or by automatically equipping a weapon. To enable the feature, go to Settings >> Controls >> Equipment under “Prioritize Stronger Weapon”. This was released in 4.0.2 but didn’t make it into the patch notes. My bad!



SPORTS RESOURCES

Fixed “Follow Projectile” option for Spectators

Added a button to the settings to enable/disable Agent portraits

BUGS

AGENTS

Fixed an issue that caused the Tour de Force and Chamber’s Headhunter to float away.

Fixed an issue where if you used a specific viewing angle, you could see inside Viper’s ultimate without suffering the debuff of blurred vision.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Viper’s ultimate being unable to expand through doors.

SOCIAL

Fixed an issue that prevented chat focus when pressing “Enter” before match.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the context menu not being displayed when right-clicking a player’s photo.

PERFORMANCE

Fixed an issue that hid performance attributes when Spike was being watched.

KNOWN ISSUES

SPORTS RESOURCES