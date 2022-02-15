US Embassy in Ukraine Moves from Kiev to Lviv Amid Rising Tensions in the Region | World

The United States announced on Monday (14) the transfer of its embassy in Ukraine from the capital Kiev to Lviv, in the west of the country.

The announcement was made through a statement signed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which alleges “dramatic acceleration” of the concentration of Russian military on the border.

“The embassy will remain in contact with the Ukrainian government, but we strongly urge all US citizens still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately,” the statement reads.

Countries like the US, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The move comes as US officials warn of the “imminent” risk of a Russian attack on the country. Understand the crisis in the VIDEO below.

Russia has concentrated more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s eastern border and has troops deployed in Belarus, which borders the country’s north.

According to US diplomacy, most embassy staff have already been ordered to leave Ukraine and US citizens have been advised to leave the country.

Departure of diplomats from the country

On Saturday (12), Blinken said that the diplomatic path remains open in the case of the Ukrainian crisis, but defended the continued departure of US diplomats from Ukraine.

“We have ordered the departure of most Americans who are still in the US embassy in Kiev,” Blinken said after meeting with representatives from Japan and South Korea in Honolulu.

“The risk of military action by Russia is still high enough and the threat is imminent enough that it is the most prudent thing to do,” he added.

This Sunday (13), Americans began to leave the Ukrainian province of Donetsk, controlled by pro-Russian rebels. Watch the VIDEO below.