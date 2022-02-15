US warns its citizens to immediately leave Moldova and Belarus | World

The United States Department of State (USA) on Monday intensified its warning for its citizens to immediately leave Moldova and Belarus, due to Russian military activity in the region, where thousands of soldiers have gathered for military exercises, reports the American press.

The new alert comes after the US moved embassy facilities in the capital Kiev, Ukraine, to the city of Lviv.

Belarus and Russia held military exercises on Thursday with troops, heavy weaponry and advanced equipment.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has grown increasingly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin after cracking down on political opposition, fomenting a migration crisis in Europe and facing tough Western sanctions.

The State Department had previously warned American citizens not to travel to Belarus.

The US embassy in Minsk, capital of Belarus, had already ordered the departure of American family members on January 31. A small group of American diplomats, however, are still in the country.

The US State Department further warned that it is calling for the immediate departure of its citizens in Transnistria, which is part of Moldova on Ukraine’s southwest border.

The warning does not apply to the entire country, but only to Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region where Russia is holding troops against the will of the Moldovan government.

Countries like the US, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine.